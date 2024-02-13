Fanatec launches the ultimate Gran Turismo wheel, but you’ll need deep pockets

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Feb 13, 2024 / Game / News
A product photo of the DD Extreme Wheel for Gran Turismo.

High-end racing peripheral manufacturer Fanatec has gone all in with a new wheel for hardcore Gran Turismo 7 players, as it launches the Gran Turismo DD Extreme.

Adding this gear to your racing cockpit – you are probably going to have a way more sim-heavy setting than just wanting a wheel to balance on your lap here – is going to get you a new wheel that has been designed from the ground up that is billed as “the ultimate way to experience Gran Turismo 7.

The fully round, multi-purpose Steering Wheel looks and feels realistic with its premium vegan leather grip and 300 mm diameter. Gran Turismo-specific inputs are covered with four 5-way directional sticks, and the wheel looks stunning with RGB FlagLEDs, diffused RevLED strip, RGB LED rings, and a 2.7” OLED display.

A new Clubsport DD+ wheelbase is, in the words of Fanatec, “a cutting-edge 15 Nm Direct Drive force feedback device designed from the ground-up for the most demanding sim racers.”

The wheel supports all modern Fanatec pedals, gear shifters, and handbrakes – which are all sold separately and, if you are seriously into your sim racing, you may already have – if not things are going to get expensive as this is premium-priced gear.

As this is a wheel specifically designed for the PlayStation 5’s Gran Turismo 7 Fanatec specifically says that its PC compatibility has not been tested or endorsed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The wheel is not available yet so we don’t know how compatible with a PC racing simpit it might be, but it is a sizeable risk to pre-order if you are planning on not using it with a PlayStation console.

The shipping date is expected to be the end of February and the system is priced at  a hefty 1399 Euros, which at the current exchange rate is a little over $1400

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. He is obsessed with 3D printing and has worked with several major brands in the past to create content Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.