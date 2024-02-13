Fanatec launches the ultimate Gran Turismo wheel, but you’ll need deep pockets

High-end racing peripheral manufacturer Fanatec has gone all in with a new wheel for hardcore Gran Turismo 7 players, as it launches the Gran Turismo DD Extreme.

Adding this gear to your racing cockpit – you are probably going to have a way more sim-heavy setting than just wanting a wheel to balance on your lap here – is going to get you a new wheel that has been designed from the ground up that is billed as “the ultimate way to experience Gran Turismo 7.

The fully round, multi-purpose Steering Wheel looks and feels realistic with its premium vegan leather grip and 300 mm diameter. Gran Turismo-specific inputs are covered with four 5-way directional sticks, and the wheel looks stunning with RGB FlagLEDs, diffused RevLED strip, RGB LED rings, and a 2.7” OLED display.

A new Clubsport DD+ wheelbase is, in the words of Fanatec, “a cutting-edge 15 Nm Direct Drive force feedback device designed from the ground-up for the most demanding sim racers.”

The wheel supports all modern Fanatec pedals, gear shifters, and handbrakes – which are all sold separately and, if you are seriously into your sim racing, you may already have – if not things are going to get expensive as this is premium-priced gear.

As this is a wheel specifically designed for the PlayStation 5’s Gran Turismo 7 Fanatec specifically says that its PC compatibility has not been tested or endorsed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The wheel is not available yet so we don’t know how compatible with a PC racing simpit it might be, but it is a sizeable risk to pre-order if you are planning on not using it with a PlayStation console.

The shipping date is expected to be the end of February and the system is priced at a hefty 1399 Euros, which at the current exchange rate is a little over $1400