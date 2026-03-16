Virginia lawmakers are pushing forward with legislation that could reshape the state’s growing casino market, potentially opening the door for a major gaming resort in Northern Virginia. The proposal would make another county eligible to host a casino, extending a framework that currently allows only a limited number of cities to pursue such projects.

Senate Bill 756 would update Virginia’s casino gaming law by adding “Fairfax County to the list of localities eligible to host a casino in the Commonwealth.”

House approves 2nd conference report on the Fairfax casino—not the temporary, pop-up version in yesterday’s report, but the original one in Tyson’s after a referendum of Fairfax voters. pic.twitter.com/w2yn6qICJt — VAPLAN (@vaplan2018) March 14, 2026

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell introduced the measure as part of a bigger push to give Northern Virginia residents a chance to vote on whether they want a large casino resort built in the region. Supporters say the idea has been under discussion for several years as lawmakers look for ways to keep entertainment spending inside the state.

If the legislation ultimately becomes law, Fairfax County voters would likely decide the issue through a countywide referendum. A proposed resort could include a hotel, conference facilities, restaurants and live entertainment venues alongside a gaming floor.

Debate grows as lawmakers weigh Northern Virginia Fairfax County casino plan

Virginia’s original casino legislation limited gaming development to five cities that could hold local referendums. The new proposal would change that structure so Fairfax County could pursue a casino through the same voter approval process used elsewhere.

Supporters argue the move could help Virginia capture gambling revenue that currently flows across state lines, particularly to MGM National Harbor just outside Washington in Maryland. They say a resort in Northern Virginia could generate significant tax revenue while creating new jobs and attracting visitors.

The bill has changed several times during the 2026 legislative session. One earlier substitute version would have allowed a temporary casino to operate before construction of a permanent resort. That version also directed tax revenue from the temporary facility to public schools in the host locality.

Later negotiations between House and Senate lawmakers removed the temporary casino provision. The revised language still points to Tysons as the most likely location if a project moves forward.

Despite progress in Richmond, the proposal has sparked strong opposition in Fairfax County. Members of the county’s Board of Supervisors have raised concerns about the plan and urged state lawmakers to reject the latest version of the bill.

Critics say a casino could worsen traffic, increase crime concerns and change the character of surrounding communities. Several lawmakers representing Northern Virginia districts have also said many constituents remain skeptical about bringing large scale gaming to the area.

While the debate continues, casino development is already accelerating in other parts of Virginia. In Petersburg, developers recently broke ground on the $1.4 billion Live! Casino and Hotel Virginia project, a large entertainment complex expected to fully open in 2027.

The resort will include hundreds of thousands of square feet of gaming, hotel and dining space along with entertainment venues and meeting facilities. Developers say the project could generate billions of dollars in economic activity over its first decade and support thousands of construction and permanent jobs.

A temporary gaming facility tied to the Petersburg project began operating in early 2026, giving the region its newest casino while the full resort continues to take shape.

If lawmakers ultimately approve SB 756 and the governor signs it, Fairfax County could become the next community to consider casino gaming. The decision would likely move to voters, potentially bringing large scale gaming to the Washington area suburbs for the first time.

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