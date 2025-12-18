Home US Congressman raises concerns about Kalshi/CNN partnership in public letter

US Congressman raises concerns about Kalshi/CNN partnership in public letter

Congressman Abe Hamadeh

Congressman Abe Hamadeh has shared concerns about the partnership between Kalshi and CNN, highlighting “threats to market integrity, democratic stability, and American national security”.

Congressman Abe Hamadeh wrote a letter to Acting Chairwoman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Caroline D. Pham, outlining concerns centered around the recently announced partnership between Kalshi and CNN. Specifically, Congressman Hamadeh wrote that this partnership “poses direct and foreseeable threats to market integrity, democratic stability, and American national security” and described it as “not merely inappropriate; it is outright dangerous.”

“CNN would be uniquely positioned to shape public perception and news cycles around the very events Kalshi lists as tradable markets,” wrote Congressman Hamadeh. “These events would involve elections, war, foreign policy crises, and domestic instability. No other major media outlet has attempted such a partnership, and for good reason: it creates a built-in structural conflict of interest that allows an influential news organization or foreign adversaries to shape outcomes for financial or competitive advantage.

“I am not surprised that a media entity that has faced persistent concerns regarding accuracy, impartiality, and narrative framing would allow the potential for foreign governments, domestic political groups, or adversarial actors to escalate tensions, manipulate narratives, and pressure institutions in order to profit through Kalshi’s event-contract platform.”

Congressman Hamadeh cited Section 5c(c)(5)(C) of the Commodity Exchange Act, which requires the CFTC to prohibit contracts involving war, gaming, or anything contrary to public interest, such as markets that could be vulnerable to manipulation. He argues that the Kalshi–CNN partnership would violate that section, pointing to bets about “whether Palestinians in Gaza would suffer mass starvation,” and “when Israel will bomb Gaza, bomb the West Bank, or annex either?”

“The situation is chilling, and I have questions,” stated Congressman Hamadeh. “We need to know if the Commission is assessing this partnership to see if it is creating vulnerabilities for foreign or domestic actors to influence U.S politics, economics, or national security outcomes for financial profit.”

Kalshi responds to the claims

Kalshi has publicly responded to Congressman Hamadeh’s claims, writing on X: “With all due respect, you’re accusing Kalshi of things we don’t do. The markets you list (e.g. “Will Israel strike Gaza”) are on a competitor’s site, not Kalshi’s. And Kalshi rules prohibit CNN employees from trading on any contract where CNN would be a source of information.”

Indeed, searching for ‘Israel’ on Kalshi brings up a host of related contracts, but none related to actual strikes. Instead, Kalshi’s markets include questions like “will the US halt military aid to Israel?”, and “who will be the next new Prime Minister of Israel?”

Congressman Hamadeh has given the Acting Chair 30 days to outline the Commission’s assessment and its intended actions regarding the Kalshi–CNN partnership.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Freelance Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

The exterior of the James R. Browning United States Court of Appeals Building in San Francisco.
Nevada Asks Ninth Circuit to Move Ahead in Kalshi Case
ReadWrite
A smartphone displaying the Kalshi app interface with Bitcoin price prediction markets.
Kalshi’s Growth Puts Prediction-Market Safeguards Under Scrutiny
ReadWrite
Abstract sports prediction market activity rising on a smartphone against a dark editorial background
Trading Volume Rose Nearly 94% Around Novig’s Sweeney Campaign
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of prediction markets competing with New York sports betting tax revenue.
New York’s Polymarket Fight Tests Sports Betting Taxes
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone and exchange infrastructure representing Robinhood’s planned Cboe KPI securities launch.
Robinhood to Offer Cboe KPI Securities Pending SEC Review
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

The exterior of the James R. Browning United States Court of Appeals Building in San Francisco.
News

Nevada Asks Ninth Circuit to Move Ahead in Kalshi Case
ReadWrite13 hours

Nevada has opposed Kalshi’s request to delay proceedings on its rehearing petition in the Ninth Circuit while the CFTC develops proposed event-contract rules, keeping the state’s challenge to the platform’s...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software