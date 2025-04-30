Underdog signs BLAST partnership to enter into esports

The sports gaming company Underdog has partnered with BLAST Premier for three events throughout the year as it expands into esports.

The brand will come on board as the official partner of three events including the BLAST Premier Lisbon Open, BLAST Premier Rivals and the BLAST.tv Austin Major.

The events are all part of the esports league which was launched in 2020, with the sports association primarily based in two regions: North America and Europe.

Through the new partnership, Underdog will be integrated onto BLAST’s English broadcast through bespoke segments as well as being featured on physical and digital assets.

The US-based company will also be embedded into the BLAST.tv fantasy mini-game which aims to engage communities in the US and Canada. It’s been said that the Austin Major could see in-person activations for fans too.

Underdog will be an official partner at upcoming BLAST Austin Major

The Chief Business Officer at BLAST, Leo Matlock, said in a press release: “We’re really excited about this collaboration with Underdog, They are a brand who’ve been a key player in the innovative and growing, sports gaming space for some years.

“Underdog has chosen a blockbuster time to partner with BLAST ahead of our sold-out BLAST.tv Austin Major in June.”

“Beyond adding to our live broadcasts and events, we are thrilled that our dedicated and committed BLAST.tv fantasy fans will have the opportunity to engage with Underdog over the next few months.”

The Austin Major 2025 finals will take place between June 3 – 22, and will feature 32 teams who will all be vying to win a piece of the $1,250,000 prize pool. Those who take the number one spot will be going home with $500,000.

“We’re always looking for innovative partnerships like this one with BLAST Premier,” said Zach Powell, Director of Partnerships at Underdog.

“We are excited to be a part of the upcoming events and to engage with a new audience through our first-ever in-person esports tournament.”

Featured Image: Credit to Blast.TV press release