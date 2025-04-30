Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Underdog signs BLAST partnership to enter into esports

Underdog signs BLAST partnership to enter into esports

Black background with some lines, Underdog logo on the right next to BLAST logo on the left.

The sports gaming company Underdog has partnered with BLAST Premier for three events throughout the year as it expands into esports.

The brand will come on board as the official partner of three events including the BLAST Premier Lisbon Open, BLAST Premier Rivals and the BLAST.tv Austin Major.

The events are all part of the esports league which was launched in 2020, with the sports association primarily based in two regions: North America and Europe.

Through the new partnership, Underdog will be integrated onto BLAST’s English broadcast through bespoke segments as well as being featured on physical and digital assets.

The US-based company will also be embedded into the BLAST.tv fantasy mini-game which aims to engage communities in the US and Canada. It’s been said that the Austin Major could see in-person activations for fans too.

Underdog will be an official partner at upcoming BLAST Austin Major

The Chief Business Officer at BLAST, Leo Matlock, said in a press release: “We’re really excited about this collaboration with Underdog, They are a brand who’ve been a key player in the innovative and growing, sports gaming space for some years.

“Underdog has chosen a blockbuster time to partner with BLAST ahead of our sold-out BLAST.tv Austin Major in June.”

“Beyond adding to our live broadcasts and events, we are thrilled that our dedicated and committed BLAST.tv fantasy fans will have the opportunity to engage with Underdog over the next few months.”

The Austin Major 2025 finals will take place between June 3 – 22, and will feature 32 teams who will all be vying to win a piece of the $1,250,000 prize pool. Those who take the number one spot will be going home with $500,000.

“We’re always looking for innovative partnerships like this one with BLAST Premier,” said Zach Powell, Director of Partnerships at Underdog.

“We are excited to be a part of the upcoming events and to engage with a new audience through our first-ever in-person esports tournament.”

Featured Image: Credit to Blast.TV press release

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Betr deal
Betr proposes to acquire PointsBet’s stocks in multi-million dollar deal
Rachael Davies
NCAA partners with Genius Sports in new betting data deal
Jacob Woodward
Bet365 £18m loss compounded by Copa del Rey final
Graeme Hanna
Brazil expands betting rules to include popular esports titles
Jacob Woodward
Official race course scene image from Ladbrokes website / Over a year has passed since Irish bettor Dylan Phelan placed a €30 ($34) each-way double on two horses, but Ladbrokes has refused to pay out the six-figure winning sum. 
Ladbrokes holds firm on refusal to pay out six-figure sum to winner in Ireland
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Appeals court rejects Antar’s $24M case against BetMGM and casinos. BetMGM logo superimposed on top of scene of judge with gavel.
Gambling

Appeals court rejects $24M case against BetMGM and other casinos
Suswati Basu19 minutes

The US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Sam A. Antar, who describes himself as a compulsive...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.