Home Underdog confirmed to be shutting down sports betting in North Carolina

Underdog confirmed to be shutting down sports betting in North Carolina

Underdog logo against a black background. Underdog confirmed to be shutting down sports betting in North Carolina, while Arizona now has threatened to revoke its fantasy sports license. Underdog buys Aristotle exchange licenses to launch US sports prediction market

Underdog is shutting down its sports wagering operations in the state of North Carolina next week, as confirmed by the North Carolina State Lottery Commission.

The regulator shared the news on Wednesday (December 10) stating that it wants to make Underdog sports wagering account holders aware of the change to the local betting market.

The company, which has also contacted its account holders about operations ceasing in North Carolina through email, will stop accepting sports wagers on Tuesday, December 16.

It expects to settle all outstanding sports wagers by Thursday, December 18 too, and a sports wagering account holder can withdraw funds from their account throughout and after the closure. The company is converting all unused sports wagering funds to withdrawable funds in the accounts.

The operator is one of eight sports betting operators in the state, meaning their exit could pave the way for another brand to enter.

Underdog informs North Carolina residents about ‘upcoming change’

In an email which has been shared by a user on X, the sports betting operator Underdog explained how sports betting will no longer be available via the platform in North Carolina from December 17.

They, however, go on to say that the company isn’t going anywhere and state that people can still make fantasy picks, play drafts, and enjoy everything else in the app using the same credentials as before.

All wagers placed before the cut-off date will be honored, with the company stating that no action is needed as the account will automatically reflect these updates. An FAQ page has been created on the company website too, in the hopes of answering any customer questions.

For any future wagers that haven’t been settled by that date, these will be paid out as a win, the operator confirms in the email to customers. The North Carolina State Lottery Commission says it’ll continue to work with Underdog on any unresolved player issues, even after they close its online sportsbooks.

Featured Image: Via Underdog press release

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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