GAME: UK’s largest game retailer denies reports it will stop selling physical games

UK video game retailer GAME has denied claims that it will stop selling physical video games and gaming hardware at its stores.

There was confusion and shock this morning as reports stated the UK’s largest physical video game retailer GAME (owned by Frasers Group) would soon stop selling physical games.

Gfinity eSports reported today (24 June) that insiders claimed that shortly, physical gaming hardware and software will only be available as preorders, with home delivery incurring an extra fee.

These reports seem to be incorrect, however. GAME has since categorically denied the claims in statements to various outlets.

In a statement to Eurogamer, a GAME spokesperson said, “This reporting is categorically not true. GAME continues to support the physical gaming market, offering a wide range of physical games, hardware, software, accessories and digital gift cards, in stores and online.”

The online response to the initial report confirms that there is still a market for a physical game store. “It’s all a bit sad, really. Like music, just downloading games makes it easier than ever, but it feels less fun,” said one Reddit user.

Other users reminisced about their fond memories of purchasing new games. “Yeah the feeling when you went out to town to pick up a new game and then you’d read the manual on the way home, felt so exciting,” said another Reddit poster.

GAME’s troubled recent history

Due to the popularity and proliferation of digital gaming marketplaces like Steam and Epic Games, and subscription services like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, GAME has had to diversify its offerings to stay relevant in recent years, expanding into toys, merchandise, and board games.

After unsuccessfully managing to keep competitive alongside CeX and eBay, GAME discontinued pre-owned games and trade-ins earlier this year. They are also discontinuing their reward scheme, GAME Elite.

However, their strong refutation combined with disappointment from fans online upon hearing the news suggests that they will continue to serve local high streets for the time being.

GAME has been contacted for comment.

Featured image credit: GAME