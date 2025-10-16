UK’s DCMS opens consultation on gaming machine and bingo licensing reforms

UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport has launched a public consultation on proposed changes to gaming machine rules and bingo venue licensing in Great Britain. Published on Wednesday (October 15), the consultation asks for feedback on possible updates to the stakes and prizes for Category D gaming machines and changes to the licensing system for the bingo industry. People can share their views until 11:59 pm on January 9, 2026.

According to DCMS, the consultation hopes to ensure that “the regulatory framework that underpins [the land-based gambling industry] is fit for purpose” and to explore how “sustainable growth might be supported in the family entertainment centre sector.”

Category D gaming machine consultation

The government is asking for public feedback on plans to update the stake and prize limits for several types of Category D gaming machines, such as crane grab machines, coin pushers, and non-money prize machines. The machines are commonly found in seaside arcades and family entertainment centres, can be played by children, and are generally seen as some of the lowest-risk forms of gambling.

“The government is clear that growth cannot be pursued at any cost. It is vitally important to uphold the licensing objectives set out in the Gambling Act 2005, which includes protecting children and other vulnerable people from being harmed or exploited by gambling.” – Department for Culture, Media and Sport

DCMS stated that it is “keen to take stock of the effects of recent commercial pressures and explore ways in which sustainable growth might be supported in the family entertainment centre sector.” The proposed changes would keep the £1 maximum stake for crane grab machines but raise the maximum prize from £50 to £75. The department noted that “average prices of goods included in the Consumer Prices Index in the UK have risen by over 55% from 2009 to 2025,” which has made it harder for operators to offer prizes that appeal to players.

For non-money prize machines, the government is calling for feedback on plans to separate slot-style machines, which look similar to adult gaming machines, from other types of non-money prize machines. The limits for slot-style machines would stay the same, but for other machines, the maximum stake could increase from 30p to either 40p or 50p, and the top prize could go up to £20.

The government is also considering merging the categories for coin pushers and similar machines, introducing a single maximum stake of 30p and a top prize of £20, with no more than £12 of that being a cash prize.

As part of its ongoing commitments, the consultation is also asking for views on a proposed ban that would stop anyone under 18 from using “cash-out” slot-style machines that pay money prizes. These machines “share similarities with higher stake, adult-only gaming machines,” and while the arcade industry introduced a voluntary ban in 2021, the government now proposes to make this restriction law.

Bingo premises licensing

The government is also seeking feedback on proposed changes to bingo venue licensing to make the difference between bingo halls and adult gaming centres clearer. According to DCMS, “many licensed bingo premises are largely taken up by gaming machines and are difficult to distinguish from adult gaming centres.”

Under the new proposals, all licensed bingo venues would need to have a clearly defined “bingo area” that takes up a set portion of the total floor space. The consultation suggests three possible options including dedicating 30%, 40%, or 50% of the venue to bingo activities.

To keep this area separate from other types of gaming, the government is proposing to ban cabinet or in-fill gaming machines from being placed in the bingo section. Any tablet gaming machines located there would also need to include bingo games. Officials said the measures would “ensure that all bingo premises offer a minimum level of facilities for bingo and [maintain] a clearer distinction between licensed bingo premises and adult gaming centres”.

The department is looking for views from industry stakeholders, local authorities, and the public to help understand how the proposed changes might affect investment, jobs, and gambling-related harm. DCMS emphasised that “growth cannot be pursued at any cost” and that protecting children and vulnerable people “remains an important consideration”.

Full details of the consultation and submission instructions are available on the UK government’s website under “Consultation on Category D gaming machines and licensing for bingo premises.”

Featured image: Canva