TMNT: Turtles creator talks new Last Ronin game progress

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) creator Kevin Eastman has given us more details on the new Last Ronin game in development.

Whilst chatting to Game Informer, Eastman told Brian Shae where the project was currently, saying that “everything I’ve seen – we’ve been interacting with the development crew – and it looks like some of the sets and some of the characters have literally walked right off the pages of the comic.”

TMNT in time

The dark story follows the last of the four reptilian brothers to survive a grim dystopian future where Shredder’s grandson rules the land under an iron fist. The identity of which brother takes up the nunchaku, the sai, the staff, and the katana is a mystery to those who have not read the run, published by IDW comics.

The idea was drawn up by Eastman and co-creator of the three-fingered pizza lovers, Peter Laird almost 30 years ago. Now Paramount is riding a wave of turtle resurgence, but did not want the iconic comic to impact the success of the recent Mutant Mayhem movie, so decided to take the adaptation down the gaming route.

The game is being developed by Black Forest Games and will be published by THQ Nordic for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. THQ Nordic released a teaser trailer for the title six months ago, showing the implied carnage that leads to one surviving brother:

Eastman would go on to say that from what he has seen so far the game is “so beautiful. So fantastic. And so pretty much every fan of Last Ronin that I’ve talked to is really, seriously pumped, like, ‘We get to have an older version of the Turtles just for us as a video game!”

The legendary comic creator would conclude that if this somber adaptation is “done the way we all hope and the way it’s taking shape, then I think we’ll get to play in this arena for a long time to come, and that’s up to the fans to decide. We’re going to do the best job we can and hope for the best.”

The turtles have seen a raft of minor gaming adventures, with classic titles such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time that debuted on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) back in the 90’s. The Konami games of this generation received a recent coat of paint and a spiritual successor in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, from Tribute Games that hit every device that has a screen.

Fans of the four bandana-wearing brothers will be looking forward to any news that comes from THQ Nordic and Black Forest games, but for now, the only recent major gaming adaptation of the mutants is the land of online multiplayer. As we reported late last year, the heroes-in-a-half-shell made their debut across a Fornite event.

You can also make the reptilian heroes in the highly popular indie browser game Infinite Craft, blending a mix of commands to make the turtles appear from an assortment of items.