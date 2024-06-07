TikTok tests streaks in messages, echoing Snapchat’s popular feature

TikTok is reportedly experimenting with introducing streaks in direct messages, a feature similarly found on Snapchat, according to a new report.

TechCrunch reports that the platform is selectively testing this with a limited group of users in certain markets.

What is a TikTok streak?

Like Snapchat, a streak badge will appear next to a user’s name in the messaging tab if DMs are exchanged for three consecutive days. TikTok will also send reminders to maintain these streaks, which will be discontinued if users do not respond within 24 hours.

Users have the option to disable these reminders by navigating to Settings > Privacy > Notifications > Streak settings, where they can also turn off in-app streak notifications.

Snapchat has long used streaks as a measure of friendship and interaction frequency. TikTok seems to be cultivating a similar culture with its version of the feature. However, some users have expressed confusion over the introduction of this feature on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tiktok has streaks now what?!! pic.twitter.com/r8OayBCQ3V — Manar 𓂀 (@Manora23) June 4, 2024

Tiktok revealing itself as the new Snapchat with the whole streaks thing was not on my horoscope readings😂 pic.twitter.com/rKsvjv6Fgv — mellow dramatic out 10th may 🎭 (@mynameismaali) June 7, 2024

idk the streaks update on tiktok has me uninterested in sending tiktoks now, i don’t like being timed to do things — badmon 🍄 (@glo_ful) June 6, 2024

The purpose behind streaks is presumably to boost user engagement and add a dynamic interactive layer to the TikTok experience.

TikTok is also reportedly testing for users to upload videos up to an hour long, such as that found on YouTube. Last year, Snapchat capitalized on the popularity of streaks by introducing a paid option to pause a streak and the ability to restore it.

It’s unclear whether TikTok will take a different approach with its streak feature, given that a ban in the United States is becoming increasingly likely. This seems probable since neither ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, nor the U.S. government seems willing to change their positions on divestment.

What is a social media streak?

A “Snapchat streak” represents the consecutive days you and a particular friend have exchanged photos or videos on Snapchat. This feature, introduced in the app’s version 2.0 update, creates a game-like element.

If you and your friend follow certain rules, your account is rewarded with a streak. Streaks are designed to encourage friendships and engagement on the platform, making them a highly sought-after and enjoyable aspect of using Snapchat. As a result, the Snapchat streak has played a significant role in boosting the app’s widespread popularity.

Featured image: Canva / Ideogram