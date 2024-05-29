Languagesx
Challenges to potential TikTok ban to be heard by US Court in September

a tiktok logo in front of an empty courtroom which has a US flag on one of its walls, vibrant, cinematic
TL:DR

  • The U.S. Court of Appeals has set a fast-track schedule to consider legal challenges to the law requiring ByteDance to divest U.S. assets by January 19.
  • ByteDance, TikTok, and a group of content creators filed lawsuits against the potential ban, citing the app's profound effect on American life.
  • The future of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain, as the app has created new careers and generated significant wealth for many users.

A fast-track schedule has been set by the U.S. appeals court to consider legal challenges to the new law requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to divest U.S. assets by January 19 or face a ban in its biggest market.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has ordered the case that looks at the arguments against the ban to take place in September.

This comes after ByteDance, TikTok, and a group of content creators asked the Justice Department earlier in April to ask the court for a quick schedule.

A lawsuit was filed on May 14 by the creators as they say the app has had “a profound effect on American life,” after TikTok and its parent company ByteDance filed a similar lawsuit on May 7.

They have until June 20 to file legal briefs and the Justice Department will send over reply briefs by August 15.

A ruling has then been sought to seek review from the Supreme Court if needed by December 6.

The potential ban has been brought about due to fears over national security concerns due to TikTok’s Chinese ownership and its links to the Beijing government.

The United States Senate passed the bill at the end of April, with President Biden seeing it as a milestone for non-US apps.

The future of TikTok in the US is still unknown

Since the Chinese-owned platform has gained huge popularity in the United States, it’s created new careers for thousands of people. In some cases, people have generated annual wealth in the millions as they develop community bases on the app.

The group that filed the lawsuit in favor of TikTok staying includes a diverse group. There’s s North Dakota college coach making sports content, a Mississippi hip-hop artist, a Marine veteran, a recent college graduate who advocates for the survivors of sexual assault, and a person giving parenting advice while baking.

Featured Image: Photo by Collabstr on Unsplash

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

