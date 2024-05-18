Languagesx
TikTok eyes 60-minute video uploads, drawing 'mini YouTube' criticism

TikTok eyes 60-minute video uploads, drawing ‘mini YouTube’ criticism

tl;dr

  • TikTok is considering revising its length policy now to include 60-minute videos.
  • The social media/video-sharing platform has been based on very short clips.
  • The time length on TikToks last expanded to 10 minutes in February 2022.

It’s official. TikTok is going longform. The application, which is facing a potential ban in the U.S., confirmed to TechCrunch on May 16 that it was testing the ability for users to upload 60-minute videos. Purportedly, this feature is available to a limited group of users, as the platform confirmed to the outlet that it won’t be making the feature widely available anytime soon.

The feature was first discovered by social media consultant Matt Navarra. When TikTok first came out, it had a 15-second limit. This soon turned to 30, then 1 minute, then 3 minutes, and now, at present, TikToks can be up to 10 minutes long. This expanded timescale has been in place since February 2022, and people are certainly taking advantage of it.

Now, people are watching full TV shows and movies on TikTok, with NBCUniversal even uploading full episodes of Peacock sitcom Killing It to the platform (albeit, split into five full parts).

But some creators and experts aren’t so sure about this switch to longer-form content.

A ‘mini-YouTube’

“I feel like there are so many creators out there who came to TikTok because it was the short-form video app,” creator Nikki Apostolou said in an interview with CNN. “And now they want to be like ‘mini YouTube,’ and I feel like it leaves out creators who came there for the short-form content.”

Krysten Stein, a digital culture scholar at the University of Illinois-Chicago, told the outlet why she thinks TikTok is evolving into longer-form content.

“The model of the short-form video was really useful when TikTok first launched, they could get people really quickly on the platform, it’s continuous scrolling and it goes fast,” she said.

“I think TikTok is now [thinking], ‘We need to show [advertisers] that we can keep people staying on one video longer,’” Stein said. “But I’m interested to see how viewers are going to respond because what has kept people on the app is that the videos were short.”

 Image generated by Ideogram

Charlotte Colombo
Freelance Journalist

Charlotte Colombo is a freelance journalist with bylines in Metro.co.uk, Radio Times, The Independent, Daily Dot, Glamour, Stylist, and VICE among others. She most recently worked as a Staff Writer for entertainment outlet The Digital Fix for two years and, prior to that, worked with Business Insider and Dexerto on their digital culture desks. She’s also appeared on BBC Radio 5 and The Guardian podcast to share her expertise on technology, influencers, and niche internet subcultures. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and has been freelancing for three years. She has a wide range…

