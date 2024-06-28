Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home The games industry can delete games on a whim but modders are working to bring The Crew back to life

The games industry can delete games on a whim but modders are working to bring The Crew back to life

Artwork from The Crew 2

Earlier this week we ran an important story about the games industry’s current trend of just expunging games from the annals of time when it has no further use for them. Either licences have expired and nobody deems it worthwhile to bother renewing them, or in this case here, it’s just decided to shut down the servers on the 12 million people who owned the game, maybe, if you are being cynical (not me obviously) because you have a new version in the pipeline.

A fan-led project is aiming to reverse the word Ubisoft did when it recently closed down The Crew by creating a server that the game connects to, rather than its previous now-defunct server.

In an interview with Eurogamer, modder whammy4 said, “We started pretty much as soon as Ubisoft announced the shutdown last December, It’s still the same game that everyone played before, except instead of connecting to Ubisoft’s central server, they will connect to ours.”

If you are playing solo you will also be able to run a local server on your own machine.

Whammy4 repeats the points we made in yesterday’s story about Forza Horizon 4, “I think Ubisoft heard enough criticisms from their customers, but I have one thing to say to The Crew’s community: they should absolutely not let Ubisoft keep getting away with such horrendous practices, otherwise it will just keep happening to more and more games, including The Crew’s sequels, and history will just keep repeating itself. People must not forget.”

And they are right.

“If the trend continues, in a decade we’ll have tons of unplayable, dead video games that people once loved and played, which is why video game preservation is extremely important before the situation spins out of control,” whammy4 said.

We’d argue it is already out of control with games able to be closed down on a whim. At least iif modders can keep games alive it helps with the preservation aspect, even if it is a bit like taking a photograph of the Mona Lisa.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

a scene from dead rising, the zombie horde rushes after hero Frank West inside the hellish Willamette shopping mall
Capcom’s Resident Evil and Dead Rising star in a games showcase July 1
Owen Good
Kay art for final fantasy dawntrail. a player character dominates the right side of the screen holding two swords and looking towards the camera. there is a huge city in the background. The dawntrail logo takes up the right of the screen
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail: Plot, location, price, release date and everything we know
Ali Rees
Palworld patch causes xbox issues
How to find the Oil Rig in Palworld’s new update
Paul McNally
a shadowy group of faceless hackers in front of a wall of computer screens
Elden Ring studio’s parent company suffers cyberattack
Ali Rees
key art from cyberpunk 2077 showing Night City in the background and a player character standing next to a red motorbike in the foreground, with the Cyberpunk 2077 logo across the screen
CDPR thinks new Boston studio will make Cyberpunk 2077 sequel more authentically American
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a scene from dead rising, the zombie horde rushes after hero Frank West inside the hellish Willamette shopping mall
Gaming

Capcom's Resident Evil and Dead Rising star in a games showcase July 1
Owen Good3 mins

Fresh off the surprise announcement of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Capcom says it will stage a presentation on Monday, July 1, to show more of it and two other games...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.