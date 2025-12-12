A French tennis player, Quentin Folliot, has been hit with a 20-year suspension from the game. Folliot was found to be a “central figure” in a match-fixing scheme that has seen five others suspended as well.

The news comes from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which has been investigating match-fixing for quite some time. Folliot has also been hit with a $70,000 fine, as well as instructed to repay $44,000 in “corrupt payments.” The 26-year-old was found to be in breach of 27 different areas of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP).

French tennis player Quentin Folliot has been suspended for 20 years following 27 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program.https://t.co/MqgnJkzYzE pic.twitter.com/gcnePIV3I9 — International Tennis Integrity Agency (@itia_tennis) December 11, 2025

His career had seen him already ranked 488 in singles as of 2022. Effectively, his tennis career is now over as long as the ITIA is involved, as he won’t be able to participate until he’s 45.

Despite the suspension being for 20 years, it was taken into consideration the moment he was suspended, which was May 17, 2024. As such, he’ll be allowed to play on May 16, 2044. This is “subject to repayment of outstanding fines.”

His suspension prevents him from playing in the following tennis matches hosted by:

ATP

ITF

WTA

Tennis Australia

Fédération Française de Tennis

Wimbledon

USTA

“Any national association”

He is also prevented from “coaching at, or attending” any events that involve any ITIA member.

20-year tennis suspension over 27 infractions

During the hearing, Folliot denied 30 different charges relating to the fixing of 11 tennis matches between 2022 and 2024. The presiding and independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer (AHO), Amani Khalifa, saw that 27 charges were put through. Folliot was let off from three charges that involved inside information, failure to report a corrupt approach, and contriving the outcome of the match.

The full hearing is uploaded to the ITIA site and has AHO Khalifa is quoted as saying about Folliot’s actions:

“… a vector for a wider criminal syndicate, actively recruiting other players and attempting to embed corruption more deeply into the professional tours.”

Featured image: Quentin Folliot on X, ITIA