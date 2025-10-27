Swedish court upholds gambling authority’s decision against Kornhults Idrottsklubb

An appeal against the rejection of a license application, by Kornhults Idrottsklubb in Sweden, has been rejected by the Administrative Court. The Swedish Gambling Authority has issued an update.

The court agreed with the Gambling Authority’s assessment, with the regulator having initially decided to reject the application for a license on May 26, 2025. The application was to provide games for public benefit purposes.

The Swedish Gambling Authority is the expert authority focusing on gambling and lottery. It is responsible for ensuring that the gaming and gambling market in the country is safe and legal. It’s through them that permits for lotteries and licenses are issued, while it has overall responsibility for compliance and supervision of gambling and lottery operations.

Administrative Court agrees with assessment on Kornhults Idrottsklubb

According to the body, a prerequisite for being granted this license is that the applicant in practice conducts activities that mainly serve public benefit purposes. At the time, the application is reported to have said that Kornhults Idrottsklubb’s main purpose is to promote public benefit purposes through, among other things, the practice of sports.

In a translated press release, the regulator said its assessment found that the company hadn’t conducted any of its own sports activities. Instead, they say the association’s main activity has consisted of managing a sports ground.

“The Administrative Court shares the assessment of the Swedish Gambling Authority and thereby confirms that it is not sufficient for an association applying for a license to support another association that conducts public benefit activities in order to be granted a license,” the translated update states. “The Administrative Court therefore rejects Kornhults Idrottsklubb’s appeal.”

The gambling authority in Sweden is a thorough one, with the regulatory board having also issued an update on the judgment against AB Travoch Galopp (ATG). The Court of Appeal has overturned the Administrative Court’s judgment and is upholding the Gambling Authority’s decision but the sanction fee has been reduced from SEK 6 million to SEK 3 million.

