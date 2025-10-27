Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Swedish court upholds gambling authority’s decision against Kornhults Idrottsklubb

Swedish court upholds gambling authority’s decision against Kornhults Idrottsklubb

A close-up photograph of the Swedish flag billowing dramatically in a strong breeze against a clear blue sky. Swedish court upholds gambling authority's decision against Kornhults Idrottsklubb

An appeal against the rejection of a license application, by Kornhults Idrottsklubb in Sweden, has been rejected by the Administrative Court. The Swedish Gambling Authority has issued an update.

The court agreed with the Gambling Authority’s assessment, with the regulator having initially decided to reject the application for a license on May 26, 2025. The application was to provide games for public benefit purposes.

The Swedish Gambling Authority is the expert authority focusing on gambling and lottery. It is responsible for ensuring that the gaming and gambling market in the country is safe and legal. It’s through them that permits for lotteries and licenses are issued, while it has overall responsibility for compliance and supervision of gambling and lottery operations.

Administrative Court agrees with assessment on Kornhults Idrottsklubb

According to the body, a prerequisite for being granted this license is that the applicant in practice conducts activities that mainly serve public benefit purposes. At the time, the application is reported to have said that Kornhults Idrottsklubb’s main purpose is to promote public benefit purposes through, among other things, the practice of sports.

In a translated press release, the regulator said its assessment found that the company hadn’t conducted any of its own sports activities. Instead, they say the association’s main activity has consisted of managing a sports ground.

“The Administrative Court shares the assessment of the Swedish Gambling Authority and thereby confirms that it is not sufficient for an association applying for a license to support another association that conducts public benefit activities in order to be granted a license,” the translated update states.  “The Administrative Court therefore rejects Kornhults Idrottsklubb’s appeal.”

The gambling authority in Sweden is a thorough one, with the regulatory board having also issued an update on the judgment against AB Travoch Galopp (ATG). The Court of Appeal has overturned the Administrative Court’s judgment and is upholding the Gambling Authority’s decision but the sanction fee has been reduced from SEK 6 million to SEK 3 million.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Police arrest 147 in major Selangor gambling syndicate bust. Handcuffs on a poker table with poker chips
Police arrest 147 in major Selangor gambling syndicate bust
Suswati Basu
Woman wearing glasses and black top is stood behind a podium while delivering a speech, a TV is to her left. Seneca Nation drives nearly $2B impact on Western New York economy
Seneca Nation drives nearly $2B impact on Western New York economy
Sophie Atkinson
Outside the Marquee night club building, rounded edge with 'Marquee, The Star' written on the side. The Star Entertainment Group lays out new strategies in FY25 report
The Star Entertainment Group lays out new strategies in FY25 report
Sophie Atkinson
Man sat at a slot machine, in a casino, with people surrounding him. Caesars Entertainment and AGS unveil exclusive Egyptian-themed slots
Caesars Entertainment and AGS unveil exclusive Egyptian-themed slots
Sophie Atkinson
Kalshi logo on a green background next to a view of the New York City skyline at sunset with the Empire State Building lit up. Kalshi sues New York Gaming Commission over federal regulatory authority dispute
Kalshi sues New York Gaming Commission over federal regulatory authority dispute
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Police arrest 147 in major Selangor gambling syndicate bust. Handcuffs on a poker table with poker chips
Gambling

Police arrest 147 in major Selangor gambling syndicate bust
Suswati Basu3 hours

Police in Kuala Lumpur have arrested 147 suspects as part of a gambling syndicate bust in Selangor. The raids, across the region, led to the capture of the alleged perpetrators...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software