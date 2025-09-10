Home Swedish Gambling Authority closes postcode lottery case

The Swedish Gambling Authority, Spelinspektionen, has decided to shut down an ongoing case into the Swedish Postcode Association.

According to a statement from the regulator, no further action will be taken in the Svenska Postkodlotteriet case that was initially recommended by a report from the Scandinavian nation’s consumer watchdog, Konsumert verket.

Postcode case closed by Spelinspektionen

As part of a news release by Spelinspektionen, the case will go no further for the regulator’s investigative parties. The gambling regulator has instead put the matter to the Secretariat of the Swedish Consumer Ombudsman (KO) to decide on any legal wrongdoing.

“It has not been determined whether the Swedish Postcode Association has violated the Marketing Act. As the circumstances surrounding this have not been clarified, the Swedish Gambling Authority will not proceed with its supervisory case at this time.”

Spelinspektionen has mentioned that the legal red tape involved in the case, which was flagged earlier this year by the Konsumert verket, could redress their position on the Swedish Postcode Association.

The regulator said that if there was a breach by the Postcode Lottery provider and it “has violated the Marketing Act, or other new circumstances emerge, the Swedish Gambling Authority may initiate a new supervisory case.”

Spelinspektionen bans gambling providers

The gambling overseer has also ruled that two gaming operators were active in Sweden without the proper approval and required licenses.

As such, Spelinspektionen has now taken action to ban Ryker BV and Bitx Operations NV from any gaming activity in the nation. The regulator posted identical statements saying both were banned due to “providing games in Sweden without the necessary license.”

We reported that gambling providers in Sweden have faced the wrath of Spelinspektionen for breaching the nation’s strict rules on gambling activity.

WinBet NV, for example, were brought into the regulatory light for providing both games in a link explicitly translated to Swedish and for having the option to accept Sweden’s currency, the krona.

Based in Greece, the site Superb.bet, owned by WinBet, was not licensed to offer these services to Swedish consumers.

“To achieve a well-functioning licensing system, it is crucial that operators without the necessary Swedish gambling license do not market themselves toward the Swedish market,” said Spelinspektionen.

The Swedish gambling authorities are rightly interested in rooting out any operators who are providing unlicensed services.

We reported that gambling revenue across the second quarter of 2025 has contributed SEK 7 billion ($740 million) to the nation’s coffers.

Featured image: Svenska Postkodlotteriet

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

