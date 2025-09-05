Licensed gaming businesses in Sweden report 7 billion SEK in turnover in 2025 Q2

Licensed gaming companies in Sweden reported a turnover of SEK 7 billion in the second quarter of 2025, an increase from the year before.

Gaming companies with a Swedish license shared a turnover of SEK 7 billion ($740 million) in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 1.9 per cent compared to the same quarter of 2024. That’s calculated broadly by taking the total winnings paid out away from the total players’ stakes.

Although it’s worth noting that these figures are preliminary and can be subject to change, it highlights the thriving environment for the licensed gaming businesses in Sweden.

At the end of the quarter, the report, published on September 4, from the Swedish Gaming Authority also showed that almost 128,000 people were suspended via Spelpaus.se. That’s another increase of 2.2 per cent, when compared to the previous quarter.

Sweden’s push to support licensed gaming

Those figures come just a few days after the Swedish Gaming Authority also reported that the majority of Swedish gambling came through licensed operators. Authorities in the country had been struggling to curb unlicensed operators earlier in the year, when, despite 86% of gambling taking place within the regulated market, roughly one in seven players were still going to unlicensed sites.

The regulator had taken strong action against those breaking the licensing rules, even taking on some betting giants for AML breaches. There are also plans to shut down all land-based casinos by 2026, yet another avenue where Swedish authorities are cracking down on gambling and related services.

Historically, but especially in recent years, Sweden has taken the social impact and potential risks of online gaming seriously. 2025 has seen several new regulations introduced, after the Swedish National Audit Office criticized the Swedish Gaming Authority earlier this year, claiming that the organization hadn’t met the expectations set when the market was re-regulated in 2019.

