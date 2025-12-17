Home Make it Holdings banned from targeting Sweden

Make it Holdings banned from targeting Sweden

A close-up photograph of the Swedish flag billowing dramatically in a strong breeze against a clear blue sky. Swedish court upholds gambling authority's decision against Kornhults Idrottsklubb

Make it Holdings Limited have been prevented from providing gambling services in the Swedish market as they do not hold the necessary license.

The Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen) has therefore prohibited the company from making inroads into the Swedish gambling market.

According to a document released by the Spelinspektionen regarding this news, the authority “prioritises measures that contribute to gambling taking place at the operators who have a Swedish gambling licence.”

Clarification of those banned from operating in the country is published on the website, and the Swedish Gambling Authority have been busy in recent months.

The Swedish Gambling Authority have acted firmly in recent months

In September, the Gambling Authority took enforcement action against an offshore company called Altacore NV, who were based on Curacao.

The company was banned from operating in Sweden due to not having a proper license, and this was just the beginning of their actions against unlicensed operators.

A few months later, CGG Entertainment were also prohibited from providing its gambling services in the country.

The Cyprus-based operator was discovered by the Spelinspektionen to be offering games to Swedish players. When accessed by a Swedish IP address,  Swedish text and flag both appeared, which was more than enough reason to ban the company.

“The Swedish Gambling Authority prioritises measures that contribute to gambling taking place at the operators who have a Swedish gambling licence. We clarify the grounds for our decisions to ban illegal online gambling by publishing them on our website.” Read a translated statement from the Gambling Authority on the matter.

That news came just days after the authority opened up a compliance probe into operator Svenska Spel.

The regulator said it would be carrying out supervision of the operator’s gaming venues, covering things such as turnover and the placement of cash dispensers.

The Gambling Authority will be hoping for a quieter few weeks at the start of 2026.

Featured image: Ideogram

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Ross Kilvington
Freelance Journalist

Ross Kilvington is a Scottish freelance writer with extensive experience in both sport and iGaming. Since November 2021, he has contributed to publications such as FotMob, Golf Monthly, Today’s Golfer, Football FanCast, and PokerScout, covering everything from breaking news to in-depth features across a variety of sports and topics. More recently, Ross has focused on the betting and gambling industry, producing engaging and insightful content for FIRST.com, Bonus Finder, and Odds Now. Away from writing, he is a devoted Rangers supporter, an avid reader, and a father who enjoys spending time with his young family. A keen golfer, Ross is…

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