Svenska Spel faces new Spelinspektionen compliance probe amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny

Svenska Spel Sport & Casino AB faces another compliance probe by the Swedish Gambling Authority, Spelinspektionen.

In a recent statement, the regulator said it will be carrying out supervision of Svenska Spel’s gaming venues, covering turnover and the placement of cash dispensers.

Written information, along with site visits, will be requested by the Swedish Gambling Authority to monitor the company.

This is not the first time that Svenska Spel has faced controversy in recent months, with the state-owned gambling company coming under intense scrutiny for several incidents.

In June, the company received a SEK 100 million ($10.4 million) fine from the Spelinspektionen due to the company having serious shortcomings when it came to player welfare.

Despite having a duty of care for its users, several players lost excessive amounts of money while using the operator.

These losses ranged from SEK 260,000 ($27,000) to SEK 600,000 ($62,000), costing players a large proportion of their yearly income in the process.

“Svenska Spel Sport & Casino neither continuously followed up with the reviewed customers nor took the necessary and individualized actions to limit their gambling.” stated the gambling authority, and this led to the fine.

The administrative court overturned the ruling, however, claiming that the company did not fail badly enough regarding its responsibilities.

Furthermore, last month, Svenska Spel and the Swedish Trade Association for Online Gambling (BOS) clashed publicly over potential plans for restrictions on the gambling market in Sweden.

Svenska Spel advocated for a proposal which would classify games according to risk. Several high-risk games would therefore be subject to special restrictions on a number of topics.

The BOS argued that this would likely affect online casinos more than any other sector in the industry. This area is already competing with illegal and unlicensed companies.

This matter is still ongoing at the time of writing. The results of this latest compliance probe will be available to view once the review is complete.

