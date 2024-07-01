Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Supreme Court sends social media regulation laws back to lower courts

Supreme Court sends social media regulation laws back to lower courts

Supreme Court sends social media regulation laws back to lower courts. Image depicting the U.S. Supreme Court with a backdrop of stormy skies, symbolizing the significant legal actions concerning social media regulations being sent back to lower courts.
Supreme Court keeps hold on efforts in Texas and Florida to limit how social media platforms regulate content
TL:DR

  • The U.S. Supreme Court sent two state laws regulating social media back to lower courts, citing First Amendment protections.
  • The laws from Texas and Florida aimed to make social media platforms host a wide range of user opinions, spurred by bans on Trump.
  • Justice Elena Kagan emphasized the need for First Amendment considerations, with unanimous agreement from the justices on this decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court has referred two state laws designed to regulate social media platforms back to lower courts on Monday (July 1), stating that the First Amendment shields these companies from government meddling in their content feeds. However, the court did not rule out the potential for some elements of these laws to be upheld.

The lawsuit—Moody v. NetChoice and NetChoice v. Paxton—originates from regulations in Texas and Florida intended to force social media platforms to host a wide range of user opinions. These laws were enacted after several platforms banned former President Donald Trump for breaching their rules against promoting violence, following the events of January 6, 2021.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote in her summation that “work must be done consistent with the First
Amendment, which does not go on leave when social media are involved.”

All the justices agreed with the decision, though there were multiple concurring opinions. Justice Kagan authored the majority opinion, which was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson concurred with parts of the majority opinion. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito each wrote concurring opinions, with both Thomas and Neil Gorsuch joining Alito’s opinion.

Why did social media platforms file a free speech lawsuit?

The main focus of the arguments in these cases was on how the laws affected only the curated feeds of major social media platforms, like Facebook’s News Feed, implying that the platforms were challenging the laws because they restricted their control over content curation.

Tech advocacy organizations NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association filed lawsuits, arguing that the laws infringe on the platforms’ constitutional rights to make editorial decisions regarding the content they permit or prohibit.

However, Justice Kagan wrote: “[The] question in such a case is whether a law’s unconstitutional applications are substantial compared to its constitutional ones. To make that judgment, a court must determine a law’s full set of applications, evaluate which are constitutional and which are not, and compare the one to the other. Neither court performed that necessary inquiry.”

The justices set aside previous rulings by the 11th and 5th Circuit appellate courts and provided guidelines for lower courts to evaluate the constitutionality of these laws. The legislation emerged following complaints from conservative politicians in both states, who accused major tech companies of bias against conservative perspectives. Different rulings by appellate courts in each state on the legality of the statutes led to the Supreme Court being tasked with the final decision on social media regulation.

“Today, we vacate both decisions for reasons independent of the First Amendment merits,” Justice Elena Kagan stated in the majority opinion.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University said the ruling was “careful and considered”. George Washington University law professor Dr. Mary Anne Franks added that it was “refreshingly clear”.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Supreme Court sends social media regulation laws back to lower courts. Image depicting the U.S. Supreme Court with a backdrop of stormy skies, symbolizing the significant legal actions concerning social media regulations being sent back to lower courts.
Supreme Court sends social media regulation laws back to lower courts
Suswati Basu
New York Governor Kathy Hochul stood behind a podium before a speech in New York. Inside a building and in front of a window.
New York signs laws to protect kids on social media, but faces criticism
Sophie Atkinson
TikTok filing logo on a green background
TikTok challenges Biden administration on prospective US ban
Sophie Atkinson
Screenshots of the new live broadcast feature on Instagram
Instagram introduces Live broadcasts for ‘Close Friends’
Rachael Davies
A captivating 3D render of the TikTok logo set against a vibrant and energetic backdrop of swirling blue and pink hues. The logo is adorned with sleek AI symbols, creating a futuristic and dynamic feel. The overall effect is lively and engaging, drawing the viewer's attention to the brand's exciting and innovative presence in the digital world., 3d render, vibrant
How TikTok is bringing AI to its platform with ‘Symphony’
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping. The image displays a digital interface for "Perplexity AI," an artificial intelligence search engine, styled with the tagline "Where knowledge begins." The search bar is prominently featured at the center with example queries like "World's greatest hikes" and "What is Perplexity AI?" The background showcases a high-tech theme with a digital globe and a network of binary codes and connections, emphasizing a global and interconnected digital environment.
AI

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping
Suswati Basu51 mins

Amazon is reviewing allegations that Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence startup, has been scraping content from major news websites without permission. An Amazon spokesperson said on Friday (June 28) that...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.