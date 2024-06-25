Steam Summer Sale drops Steam Deck price below a Nintendo Switch

A Steam Deck handheld console can now be had for less than a Nintendo Switch as Valve’s Steam Summer Sale kicks off on Thursday. The 15% off discount drops the Steam Deck’s LCD, 64 GB format down to $296.45, or $100 less than its launch MSRP, in a teaser promotion two days before the Summer Sale begins in full.

Valve had dropped the price about $50 in the years since its February 2022 launch. The only downside is this is the budget model that has since been superseded by one with a slightly larger OLED screen (which launched in November 2023), a longer-lasting battery, and storage options ranging from 512 GB to 1 TB. The 256 GB, LCD-screen Steam Deck is also standing still at its original price of $399.

However, the Deck’s storage can be expanded with MicroSD cards, and for the kind of games that are best on Steam Deck, 64 GB should be plenty enough to get started.

The Steam Deck discount lasts the entirety of the annual Steam Summer Sale, which runs from June 27 to July 11. A trailer published over the weekend gives a hint at what kinds of titles will be placed on sale, but we won’t know for sure where the real values are until it gets underway.

What else is on sale in the Steam Summer Sale?

Steam did promise a “Summer Sale Deep Discounts” category, which should offer the kind of 80% to 90% off price cuts that load another dozen games on your pile of shame.

A freeze frame of the montage of game covers shown during this announcement revealed oldies-but-goodies like Lego Star Wars, The Saboteur, Dirt Rally 2.0, and Doom (2016), as well as long-standing hits with high value, like Terraria, Football Manager 2024, Hades, and Dead Cells.

New releases Palworld and Manor Lords should also be tabbed for a price cut. If the past is any guide, there will also be a slew of you’re-stupid-not-to-buy-it deals about games you may not even play, but the fact they’re being offered at a single-digit price tag is too good to resist.

You’ll just have to tune in at the Steam marketplace beginning June 27 to see everything else that’s on offer.

Featured image via store.steampowered.com