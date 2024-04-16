Star Wars Outlaws is going to lock one of its iconic characters behind a paywall, isn’t it?

Jabba the Hutt – what a character and one of the most memorable parts of the initial Star Wars trilogy of films (no, not just because of the whole gold bikini thing thanks). As a kid growing up watching Return of the Jedi on VHS literally every day (er, it may have been a pirate copy filmed from a camcorder in a cinema as well, sorry!) Jabba and Bib Fortuna’s interactions are ones I remember the most fondly. De Jabba Wanga was a much-said phrase in my house growing up.

Presumably, I am not alone in having the fondest memories of Jabba and his motley crew and therefore all these years on, when Star Wars Outlaws announced you would actually be able to work for Jabba in the new game a) fantastic, can’t wait and b) they were always going to monetize him behind a Season Pass paywall weren’t they?

Yes, Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, the $70-$130 single-player game with a season pass just for you will put Jabba’s Gambit mission into its Season Pass which will cost you extra with the base game but you will get for “free” if you pay over $100 for one of the higher-tier versions of the game. De wanna wanga?

“Play the exclusive Jabba’s Gambit mission at launch. Just as Kay is putting together a crew for the Canto Bight heist, she receives a job from Jabba the Hutt himself. Turns out that ND-5 owes Jabba a debt from years ago, and he has come to collect.”

That’s how it is explained away by the blurb for the Season Pass. That’s what is going to help sell the Season Pass. It is not so much the fact that the Jabba stuff looks to be locked away to those who will/can afford to pay extra as much as the meeting that took place where it was said, “We could totally make them pay extra for that,” that sticks in the throat the most.

We live in the realms of AAAA games and being told we don’t own the games we buy anyway so tactics like these shouldn’t surprise us anymore. It is however beyond frustrating that $70 barely gets us anything other than basic content anymore.

Star Wars: Outlaws launches on August 27th – here’s everything else we know about it so far.

Update: After a bit of an outcry Ubisoft has clarified to Eurogamer that Jabba content will be available in the main game, but the Season Pass will contain an exclusive mission.

“To clarify, Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition,” said a Ubisoft spokesperson.

“The ‘Jabba’s Gambit’ mission is an optional, additional mission with the Hutt Cartel along Kay and Nix’s journey across the Outer Rim. This mission will be available to those who purchase the season pass or an edition of the game which includes the season pass.”