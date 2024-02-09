Skull and Bones: Ubisoft CEO defends high price of ‘quadruple-A’ game

Yves Guillemot, the CEO of Ubisoft, has defended the company’s decision to price Skull and Bones at $70. As the company gears up to launch the Skull and Bones open beta, Guillemont stated during a Q&A that the game is “quadruple-A”.

During the Q3 2024 earnings call, an investor inquired as to why the game was maintaining a high price point usually reserved for huge triple-A single-player titles when the game was taking a live service approach which is traditionally accompanied by either a free-to-play entry point or a low-cost game purchase (Sea of Thieves is less than $45).

Guillemont responded with an assertion that the game’s scale deserves the high price point. “You will see that Skull and Bones is a fully-fledged game,” he said. “It’s a very big game, and we feel that people will really see how vast and complete that game is. It’s a really full, triple… quadruple-A game, that will deliver in the long run.”

When is Skull and Bones coming out?

Skull and Bones is due to release on February 16, 2024.

Two versions will be available at launch: standard and premium. If players have preordered the premium version of Skull and Bones for $99.99, they will be able to play the game three days early on 13 February.

In addition to early access, the premium version of the game comes with two extra missions and a Smuggler Pass which will unlock the premium battle pass, whenever it is launched.

Where can you play Skull and Bones?

Skull and Bones will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it launches. Notably, it will be on Ubisoft’s subscription service Ubisoft + for subscribers. Because the game uses Ubisoft’s launcher, Ubisoft Connect, it will not be available on Steam. Players can go through the Epic Game Store but even then will still need to download Ubisoft Connect to play.

Featured image credit: Ubisoft