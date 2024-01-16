Ubisoft makes sweeping changes to its games subscription service

Ubisoft has announced changes coming to the Ubisoft+ subscription service in a blog post. Ubisoft+ Multi-Access and PC Access will combine to become Ubisoft+ Premium, and a new tier will be introduced; Ubisoft+ Classics on PC.

What is included in the new Ubisoft+ tiers?

Ubisoft+ Premium will include day-one access to new releases and even early access to certain titles. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be available to Ubisoft+ Premium subscribers three days early – previously only available with the purchase of the Deluxe edition of the game. It also includes a back catalog where players have access to “premium” editions of games, plus DLC.

Ubisoft+ Premium is available on PC, Xbox, and Amazon Luna, will cost players $17.99 per month, and currently has 141 games in its catalog.

Ubisoft+ Classics will include access to games from Ubisoft’s back catalog, but a much smaller quantity than the Premium offering. Ubisoft+ Classics has just 47 games available currently, and many of these are the standard release versions rather than full deluxe editions with DLC that Premium subscribers have.

Ubisoft+ Classics is included in PlayStation+ Extra and PlayStation+ Premium subscriptions or standalone on the PC for $7.99 per month.

Anyone with an existing subscription to Ubisoft+ PC Access will be grandfathered in at their existing price point. Ubisoft are also working on bring ing Activision Blizzard games to their subscription plan, but will share more details in the future.

The shape of things to come?

In the blog post, Ubisoft’s Director of Subscriptions, Phillipe Tremblay, revealed some interesting information. Currently, 1 in 10 subscribers to Ubisoft+ has never played a Ubisoft game before. “As a result, they go on to discover more of our games, so it really speaks to the model as a means to expand their horizons,” said Tremblay.

Following the announcement of this overhaul, Tremblay gave an interview with GamesIndustry.biz in which he said that gamers need to become comfortable with not owning their games in the same way as they have with music and films. Fans have not reacted well to this, with social media awash with disgruntled responses. One highly shared post on Twitter/X called it “anti-consumer propaganda”.

Ubisoft exec needs to get comfortable with people not buying their games. This is anti-consumer propaganda and a way to milk gamers generation after generation. pic.twitter.com/Im5b5pXyZw — Reid Southen (@Rahll) January 16, 2024

Featured image credit: Ubisoft