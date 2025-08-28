Home Star Entertainment locked in a battle with lenders over mounting debt

Star Entertainment locked in a battle with lenders over mounting debt

Star Entertainment locked in a battle with lenders over mounting debt. The Star Entertainment Group logo displayed over a blurred roulette wheel background, symbolizing the company’s connection to casino and gaming operations.

Star Entertainment, one of Australia’s most prominent entertainment names, has been locked in debate with lenders over the company’s shaky financial position.

The tale of the gaming company in 2025 has been one marked by twists and turns, including failed business deals, buyouts, and lenders refusing to give ground to a brand they consider too risky to do business with.

Star’s lenders include Australia’s Washington H Soul Pattinson, Macquarie, Perpetual, and Deutsche Bank. Some have reportedly pressed their concerns during negotiations, arguing Star’s position does not reassure them.

Star Entertainment in lender deadlock over debt

As we previously reported, Star has been attempting to persuade potential suitors, such as Bally’s, to invest in the company. In April 2025, Bally’s offered a lifeline to the business in a deal worth AUD 300 million ($180 million), which would transfer the decision-making and control through its board to the U.S.-based company.

This deal with Bally’s came on the heels of a failed Salter Brothers Capital refinancing deal, which would have given Star AUD 940 million ($592,792,200) to help offset their mounting debt.

Chief Executive of Star, Steve McCann, has been attempting to quell the rising voices of lenders. He also reportedly reassured lenders that the assets of Star were solid, having offloaded its entire 50% stake of the Queens Wharf Brisbane and sold assets from The Star Sydney Events Centre. McCann is also attempting a possible further refinancing of Star’s debt before September’s pending financial reports are due.

Lender wavers at the heart of Star’s problems

Star is delaying its financial reports until August 29, which will be another delay in reporting, as the company also stalled its mid-year accounts (as of February 2025) amid the emerging Bally’s investment deal and a reported loss of AUD 302 million ($191 million).

Star has relied on lenders since the mid-year report, saying the company has “continued to rely on the support of its lenders under the Senior Facility Agreement (SFA), including in respect of likely covenant waivers post 30 June 2025.”

These financial statements require support from lenders for the periods ended September 30 and December 31 to ensure the end-of-year financials can be submitted without breaching Star’s covenants with lenders and regulatory bodies.

“Accordingly, The Star has been, and continues to be, in discussions with the SFA lender group in respect of potential covenant waivers for 30 September and 31 December 2025. The SFA lender group has proposed various terms in exchange for providing the requested covenant waivers, which, in aggregate, are unacceptable to The Star.”

This isn’t enough for lenders to agree on the covenant waivers, with sources at The Australian Financial Review stating that they are seeking AUD 20 million upfront from the Bally’s deal, or they will not sign off on the waivers for 2025.

Additionally, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) is still pursuing enforcement actions against Star from 2022 for a reported AUD 400 million.

“On 30 November 2022, AUSTRAC applied for civil penalty orders against The Star Pty Limited and The Star Entertainment QLD Limited (the Star Entities) for alleged serious and systemic non-compliance with Australia’s AML/CTF laws,” said the report.

This lack of a deal between the lenders doesn’t bode well for McCann and Star, who would have to find alternative lenders if their current covenant were to be breached and face the wrath of AUSTRAC’s regulatory action.

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Missouri man uses $1.5 million embezzlement funds to gamble. Judge's gavel on a desk with blurred image of a scales in the background
Missouri man uses $1.5 million embezzlement funds to gamble
Suswati Basu
A photograph of a long, dimly lit arcade filled with vintage amusement machines. Inspired Entertainment announces proposed sale of UK holiday parks
Inspired Entertainment announces proposed sale of UK holiday parks
Sophie Atkinson
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. A gambling bust has resulted in twenty-two individuals being detained in connection with illegal gaming in Texas.
22 detained in Texas gambling bust
Suswati Basu
Australia PM Anthony Albanese not convinced on outright gambling ad ban. Official portrait of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Australia PM Anthony Albanese not convinced on outright gambling ad ban
Graeme Hanna
National Hockey League. NHL broadcasts show gambling messages more than three times a minute. National Hockey League team standing in a row
NHL broadcasts show gambling messages more than three times a minute
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Missouri man uses $1.5 million embezzlement funds to gamble. Judge's gavel on a desk with blurred image of a scales in the background
Gambling

Missouri man uses $1.5 million embezzlement funds to gamble
Suswati Basu11 minutes

A man from Missouri has pleaded guilty to embezzling company funds to pay for a life of luxury, including online and casino gambling. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Venneman prosecuted the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.