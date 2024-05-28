Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Star Citizen crowdfunding passes a massive $700 million

Star Citizen crowdfunding passes a massive $700 million

Star Citizen in game play, two characters hugging

Star Citizen has reached another major milestone as its crowdfunding has raised a massive $700 million. This figure has been achieved less than a year after the funding pool hit $600 million at the end of August 2023.

The news came from the decade-old project’s funding tracker which currently stands at $701,145,060 in total. This comes from 5,240,089 contributors who have been branded as ‘star citizens.’

The funding is used directly on the game’s development, with stretch goals listed for every figure. Back in November of 2012, the crowdfunding quickly climbed to $6,000,000 which meant the game could launch with 100 star systems.

The Bengal carrier was also unlocked for persistent universe play and Star Citizen and Squadron 42 were able to feature a full orchestral score. It was due to that funding that made the first Squadron 42 mission disk, called Behind Enemy Lines, completely free to all those who pledged money before the $6 million mark upon release.

Since then, the production and development around the game have seen gradual improvements and boosts. Professional sound studios were built after $12,000,000 was reached in 2013 and pets were brought into the game when $64,000,000 was raised, alongside other additions and upgrades.

Star Citizen 4.0 next to be released

The team hasn’t yet publicly celebrated or shared details about what this next-level figure means for the game. Despite this, development remains a focus, with a roadmap being available for the public to follow along with upcoming releases.

The 3.23 version was released on May 10, 2024 and 4.0 currently has a tentative release plan of Q3, 2024. This could include additional player customization, 15 new locations, an AI element, and four new gameplays.

Players could also get to experience two new vehicles in the upcoming version, along with functional fire extinguishers and multi-tool updates.

Featured Image: Via @CitizenTok on X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Two scientist characters from Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves no music playing: How to fix
Jacob Woodward
Getting a character from a wish in Wuthering Waves
How to wish in Wuthering Waves: When can you pull Convenes?
Jacob Woodward
Screenshot of Resident Evil Zero
Resident Evil Zero and Code: Veronica next in line for Capcom’s remake treatment
Rachael Davies
in a Rainbow Six Siege gameplay scene, an operator crouches in the foreground, triggering a detonator that has blown a door open. Another operator in rappelling gear has breached a window and is aiming his weapon through it.
Rainbow Six Siege plans for $9.99 R6 membership received, uh, poorly
Sophie Atkinson
Cover image for 207's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. A soldier is running facing the viewer with his weapon raised.
Uvalde shooting victims’ families sue Call of Duty’s makers and Meta
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Two scientist characters from Wuthering Waves
Gaming

Wuthering Waves no music playing: How to fix
Jacob Woodward10 mins

The much anticipated Wuthering Waves is here, and while many are getting stuck in its gacha goodness, others have experienced some issues with the game. Most of these problems have...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.