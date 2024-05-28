Star Citizen crowdfunding passes a massive $700 million

Star Citizen has reached another major milestone as its crowdfunding has raised a massive $700 million. This figure has been achieved less than a year after the funding pool hit $600 million at the end of August 2023.

The news came from the decade-old project’s funding tracker which currently stands at $701,145,060 in total. This comes from 5,240,089 contributors who have been branded as ‘star citizens.’

The funding is used directly on the game’s development, with stretch goals listed for every figure. Back in November of 2012, the crowdfunding quickly climbed to $6,000,000 which meant the game could launch with 100 star systems.

The Bengal carrier was also unlocked for persistent universe play and Star Citizen and Squadron 42 were able to feature a full orchestral score. It was due to that funding that made the first Squadron 42 mission disk, called Behind Enemy Lines, completely free to all those who pledged money before the $6 million mark upon release.

Since then, the production and development around the game have seen gradual improvements and boosts. Professional sound studios were built after $12,000,000 was reached in 2013 and pets were brought into the game when $64,000,000 was raised, alongside other additions and upgrades.

Star Citizen 4.0 next to be released

The team hasn’t yet publicly celebrated or shared details about what this next-level figure means for the game. Despite this, development remains a focus, with a roadmap being available for the public to follow along with upcoming releases.

The 3.23 version was released on May 10, 2024 and 4.0 currently has a tentative release plan of Q3, 2024. This could include additional player customization, 15 new locations, an AI element, and four new gameplays.

Players could also get to experience two new vehicles in the upcoming version, along with functional fire extinguishers and multi-tool updates.

Featured Image: Via @CitizenTok on X