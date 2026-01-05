Home Sri Lanka increases casino entrance and gross collection levies for 2026

Sri Lanka increases casino entrance and gross collection levies for 2026

Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka increases casino entrance and gross collection levies for 2026

Sri Lanka has increased its casino entrance and gross collection levies for 2026, issuing a formal notice to operators and businesses.

A formal notice from the Inland Revenue Department to casino operators and betting and gaming businesses in Sri Lanka on December 31 shows that the casino entrance levy and gross collection levy will increase in 2026. This is put into place by amendments made to the Betting and Gaming Levy Act of 1988 in the Betting and Gaming Levy (Amendment) Act of 2025.

The casino entrance levy (CEL) has increased from $50 to $100, while the gross collection levy has been raised from 15% to 18%.

“Every person who carries on the business of gaming in Sri Lanka, shall collect CEL of United States Dollars one hundred or its equivalent in any other convertible foreign currency or in Sri Lanka currency from Sri Lankan Citizen who enters into such place of business of gaming, with effect from January 01, 2026,” reads the notice. “Gross collection levy rate has been increased to eighteen per centum with effect from January 01, 2026 on the gross collection from the business of bookmaker or business of gaming, if such gross collection exceeds Rs. 1 million per month.”

Sri Lanka’s evolving gambling sector

The second half of 2025 was a period of change for Sri Lanka’s gambling sector, with the president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, starting the process of reforming the regulatory framework in the country in June. From December 1, the Gambling Regulatory Authority was given the responsibility of overseeing all gaming operations, becoming “the sole independent regulator with a broad and overarching scope on operations in the gambling industry”.

President Dissanayake’s election platform was centered on ridding the country of corruption and organized crime, with tackling illegal gambling methods prime among those goals. His gambling reform bill had already gained Attorney General approval, as well as that of his cabinet while in its draft bill form back in February 2025.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY 3.0

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Rachael Davies
Freelance Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

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