Sportradar announces AI-driven tool 'Bettor Sense' to support responsible gambling

Sportradar announces AI-driven tool ‘Bettor Sense’ to support responsible gambling

Dark navy background with 'Introducing Bettor Sense' written in the center. Sportradar logo is underneath.

The Switzerland-based sports technology company, Sportradar, has launched an AI-powered tool ‘Bettor Sense’ to help operators support responsible gambling.

It features a ‘personalized, proactive,’ and ‘data-driven approach to user protection’ as it can detect early signs of gambling-related risk and enables personalized interventions.

Bettor Sense has been created with proprietary technology and aims to promote responsible gambling and is described as being fully compliant with regulatory standards.

Sportradar is a company which provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms, and sports betting operations with solutions to help grow their business. It has a number of partnerships and, in June, announced they would be securing exclusive rights to distribute ultra-low latency betting data from the FIFA World Cup 2025.

Through the agreement, Sportradar will deliver data and content, including live odds, across all 63 tournament matches from DAZN to its global network of more than 800 betting operator clients and 900 media companies.

Brazilian operator becomes first to adopt new Bettor Sense tool

The Brazilian operator BETesporte is the first to adopt the AI-powered tool, with the company also having joined Sportradar’s Integrity Exchange. This is a global information-sharing network that allows betting operators to report suspicious betting activity.

Marcos Pereira, the CEO of BETesporte said: “BETesporte is fully committed to transparency and security across all its operations. The partnership with Sportradar, through the integration of Bettor Sense and the Integrity Exchange, reinforces our dedication to fostering a responsible and ethical betting environment in line with regulatory standards.”

The company will be using the technology to anticipate and prevent risky behavior, “ensuring our bettors have the best possible experience with complete safety.

“We will continue working tirelessly to protect the integrity of sport and the trust of our users, which remains our top priority.”

Tom Mace, SVP, Integrity & Regulatory Services, Product & Strategy at Sportradar, said: “This partnership with BETesporte marks an important milestone for Sportradar’s ongoing mission to help shape secure and sustainable sports betting and iGaming industries. BETesporte is taking a proactive step in embracing responsible gaming as a core part of its business.

He expands to say they are confident this will be the first of many partnerships, “as the market increasingly recognizes the value of using data and technology to protect end users and strengthen compliance.”

Featured Image: Credit to Sportradar

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

