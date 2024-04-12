Sportradar extends partnership with China’s basketball league CBA

The Chinese Men’s Professional Basketball League (CBA) has announced an extension to its media partnership with Sportradar.

The continuation of the strategic partnership aims to strengthen the integrity of the CBA and to bring a bigger spotlight to the Chinese league. Sportradar is an industry leader in broadcasting and has a large foothold internationally in gaming and online casino markets.

Sportradar continues strategic bond with CBA

Sportradar’s technological team-up with the CBA will bring regular season and post-season coverage of over 550 games and short-form video highlights.

The CBA is also leaning on the media company’s broadcasting partnerships and extensive network to enhance its global reach. This will bring more international fans into the fold through streaming services and build upon the league’s viewership.

The bond will also bring more clients into the Sportradar fold to play on casino games and the company’s 300 virtual sportsbooks worldwide.

Sportradar’s Ben Turner, the Head of Sports Content and Partnerships, APAC, and Head of Global Basketball commented on the partnership.

He said “Sportradar is the unparalleled partner to propel CBA League towards previously untapped levels of global visibility. Basketball is one of only a few sports with significant global appeal, and Sportradar is committed to maximizing this potential for both the CBA League and our clients.”

Sportradar has strong links to other popular leagues throughout the world. The media giant currently has deals in place with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), National Basketball Association (NBA), French Basketball League (LNB) and Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF).

The CBA’s negotiation lead Shirley Lv said of the continued deal “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Sportradar and believe it will provide enriched possibilities and further awareness for CBA League, given the company’s extensive experience and recent track record.”

The CBA has a host of talent in the league, but the lack of exposure on major broadcasters has hampered the expansion of the league in Western markets. Players such as Trae Golden, Antonio Blakeney and Scottie James will make the most of more air-time in the eyes of top coaches and fans alike.

Lv concluded on renewed partnership “Building up opportunities globally in this long-term partnership, we look forward to developing the continued growth of the CBA League and reaching out to new audiences around the world.”

The 29th season of the CBA is tipping off and the twenty-strong league will be an interesting watch in a busy year for basketball.