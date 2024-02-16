NBA Infinite launches tomorrow with 4 million pre-registered to play on mobile

Launching to coincide with the NBA All-Star Weekend comes NBA Infinite on iOS and Android devices tomorrow (17th of February).

The officially licensed mobile sports game is a real-time PvP basketball game that will let you play 3v3, 1v1 duels, or even 5v5 modes, and it has a huge 4 million plus pre-registrations.

Getting the sign-off from the NBA is fundamental to that number, who by signing up and handing over their details they get exclusive access to in-game rewards as well as enter a sweepstake to win tickets to a game next season.

Minnesota Timberwolves and four times NBA All-Star is the face of NBA Infinite and Adrienne O’Keeffe, VP of Global Partnerships & Media at NBA said, “NBA Infinite offers the NBA a unique opportunity to engage our fans and bring them closer to the players, the league and each other. We look forward to bringing the excitement of the NBA to our fans around the world so they can compete anywhere and anytime.”

Meanwhile, “NBA Infinite is a game built from the ground up with players in mind,” commented Anthony Crouts, Senior Director at publishers Level Infinite. “Our team is dedicated to creating an experience that matches everything fans love about basketball. Together with the NBA and the NBPA, we have delivered a game that fuels their passion with an immersive experience right on their phone.”

From the trailer, the game looks to be a straightforward basketball game with boosts that make it a bit more arcadey, but fans hoping for something like the classic NBA Jam may be out of luck. Still, the ability to play real people across the globe is exciting and will hopefully bring the excitement of the court tp your pocket this spring.