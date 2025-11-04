Sportradar acquires IMG ARENA to boost global sports data expansion efforts

Sports technology company Sportradar has completed the acquisition of IMG ARENA.

This acquisition includes the rights to IMG ARENA’s global sports betting portfolio from Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. and OB Global Holdings, LLC.

IMG ARENA is a provider of data and fan engagement solutions for the ever-expanding sports betting industry. As such, the acquisition has been seen as a major milestone regarding their global outreach in the entertainment space, so soon after being awarded a gaming-vendor license in the UAE.

This marks the first acquisition by Sportradar since 2022, when it acquired VAIX, following on from three completed deals in 2021.

We’ve enhanced our scale and strengthened our position as the premier global sports technology company with the close of our acquisition of IMG ARENA, boosting our content distribution and further fueling innovative product developments. Learn more: https://t.co/oMsB4gD5aR pic.twitter.com/mEmMLzC28N — Sportradar (@Sportradar) November 3, 2025

Furthermore, Sportradar will now process more than one million matches per year.

Recently, Sportradar has been branching out regarding AI technology. The company launched an AI-powered tool called “Bettor Sense” to help operators assist with responsible gambling.

Last month, Sportradar simulated the 2025/26 NBA season using AI to figure out who would end the season as champions. A total of 50,000 AI-powered simulations took place, with Oklahoma City Thunder emerging as the team most likely to win the title.

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of IMG ARENA,” said Carsten Koerl, SportRadar CEO, in a statement regarding the latest move.

“This marks a significant milestone for Sportradar expanding our access to premium sports content that strengthens and complements our already robust global portfolio and capabilities. With this, we are uniquely positioned to deliver even more immersive, data rich experiences to our clients, partners and fans around the world while accelerating innovation at scale across the global sports ecosystem.”

Sportradar have big plans for the future

Sportradar won’t have to provide any financial outlay up front in the deal, despite the purchase costing $225 million. Rather, $122 million will be paid in prepayments by IMG ARENA to certain sports rights holders and a further $130 million to be paid to Sportradar.

Sportradar will now be looking to provide content across several areas while developing various product innovations to further boost its offering.

Additionally, there is scope for a push into new markets, including sports, taking advantage of the new rights made available following the recent integration with IMG ARENA.

This should see revenue grow substantially. Indeed, the company has already reported a year-on-year growth of €1.28 million ($1.47 million), representing a 16% growth.

“Looking ahead, given our momentum we are raising our full year expectations and anticipate the acquisition of IMG ARENA will further expand our capabilities, creating even greater value for our clients, partners and shareholders.” said Koerl.

Following a review of impacts on sports data and media rights market, the transaction secured its regulatory approval from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) as of 2 October 2025.

Featured image: Sportradar