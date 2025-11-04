Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Sportradar acquires IMG ARENA to boost global sports data expansion efforts

Sportradar acquires IMG ARENA to boost global sports data expansion efforts

Sportradar logo displayed on a dark blue background with stylized sports elements, including a tennis ball, golf ball, basketball, soccer ball, and goalkeeper gloves. Sportradar acquires IMG ARENA to boost global sports data expansion efforts

Sports technology company Sportradar has completed the acquisition of IMG ARENA.

This acquisition includes the rights to IMG ARENA’s global sports betting portfolio from Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. and OB Global Holdings, LLC.

IMG ARENA is a provider of data and fan engagement solutions for the ever-expanding sports betting industry. As such, the acquisition has been seen as a major milestone regarding their global outreach in the entertainment space, so soon after being awarded a gaming-vendor license in the UAE.

This marks the first acquisition by Sportradar since 2022, when it acquired VAIX, following on from three completed deals in 2021.

Furthermore, Sportradar will now process more than one million matches per year.

Recently, Sportradar has been branching out regarding AI technology. The company launched an AI-powered tool called “Bettor Sense” to help operators assist with responsible gambling.

Last month, Sportradar simulated the 2025/26 NBA season using AI to figure out who would end the season as champions. A total of 50,000 AI-powered simulations took place, with Oklahoma City Thunder emerging as the team most likely to win the title.

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of IMG ARENA,” said Carsten Koerl, SportRadar CEO, in a statement regarding the latest move.

“This marks a significant milestone for Sportradar expanding our access to premium sports content that strengthens and complements our already robust global portfolio and capabilities. With this, we are uniquely positioned to deliver even more immersive, data rich experiences to our clients, partners and fans around the world while accelerating innovation at scale across the global sports ecosystem.”

Sportradar have big plans for the future

Sportradar won’t have to provide any financial outlay up front in the deal, despite the purchase costing $225 million. Rather, $122 million will be paid in prepayments by IMG ARENA to certain sports rights holders and a further $130 million to be paid to Sportradar.

Sportradar will now be looking to provide content across several areas while developing various product innovations to further boost its offering.

Additionally, there is scope for a push into new markets, including sports, taking advantage of the new rights made available following the recent integration with IMG ARENA.

This should see revenue grow substantially. Indeed, the company has already reported a year-on-year growth of €1.28 million ($1.47 million), representing a 16% growth.

“Looking ahead, given our momentum we are raising our full year expectations and anticipate the acquisition of IMG ARENA will further expand our capabilities, creating even greater value for our clients, partners and shareholders.” said Koerl.

Following a review of impacts on sports data and media rights market, the transaction secured its regulatory approval from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) as of 2 October 2025.

Featured image: Sportradar

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ross Kilvington
Editor

Ross Kilvington is a Scottish freelance writer with extensive experience in both sport and iGaming. Since November 2021, he has contributed to publications such as FotMob, Golf Monthly, Today’s Golfer, Football FanCast, and PokerScout, covering everything from breaking news to in-depth features across a variety of sports and topics. More recently, Ross has focused on the betting and gambling industry, producing engaging and insightful content for FIRST.com, Bonus Finder, and Odds Now. Away from writing, he is a devoted Rangers supporter, an avid reader, and a father who enjoys spending time with his young family. A keen golfer, Ross is…

Related News

Ex-girlfriend Lauren Mochen says NHL forward Arthur Kaliyev drained her finances for gambling. Side by side photos. On the left is a young woman with long straight brown hair, light eyes, and a slight smile, appearing to record herself in a car. On the right is a male hockey player in a white practice jersey speaking to reporters in a locker room, looking serious and focused.
Ex-girlfriend Lauren Mochen says NHL forward Arthur Kaliyev drained her finances for gambling
Suswati Basu
Sweden to close land based casinos. Svenska Spel faces new Spelinspektionen compliance probe amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny
Svenska Spel faces new Spelinspektionen compliance probe amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny
Ross Kilvington
Side-by-side logos of Kambi on a dark blue background and SuperBet on a white background, representing their new Odds Feed+ partnership.
Kambi and SuperBet Group launch expansive new Odds Feed+ partnership deal
Ross Kilvington
Zohran Mamdani in a suit and tie stands against a black background beside large white text that reads “Kalshi.” Mamdani cites Kalshi forecasts amid surge toward New York Mayoral victory
Mamdani cites Kalshi forecasts amid surge toward New York Mayoral victory
Graeme Hanna
Kalshi logo in white text on a black background next to an American football, partly covered by a large blue circle featuring the NCAA logo. NCAA warns Kalshi over language suggesting official role in outcome verification
NCAA warns Kalshi over language suggesting official role in outcome verification
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Ex-girlfriend Lauren Mochen says NHL forward Arthur Kaliyev drained her finances for gambling. Side by side photos. On the left is a young woman with long straight brown hair, light eyes, and a slight smile, appearing to record herself in a car. On the right is a male hockey player in a white practice jersey speaking to reporters in a locker room, looking serious and focused.
Gambling

Ex-girlfriend Lauren Mochen says NHL forward Arthur Kaliyev drained her finances for gambling
Suswati Basu21 minutes

The former girlfriend of NHL forward Arthur Kaliyev says he pulled her into what she describes as a long and messy spiral driven by his gambling habit, and that it...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software