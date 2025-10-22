Sportradar joins the list of UAE license holders

The sports technology company Sportradar is the latest to be awarded a gaming-vendor license in the UAE.

The company joins a growing list since the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) was established in the UAE in September 2023, with this being the federal executive agency responsible for regulating and overseeing commercial gaming in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the GCGRA website, it aims to “drive sustainable growth by cultivating world-class commercial gaming operations and implementing efficient regulation, grounded in the principles of integrity, innovation, and responsible practices.”

Since its inception, it has slowly built up its list of license holders and Sportradar is the 17th addition under the gaming-related vendor section. It’s these licensees that are authorized to do business in commercial gaming in the area.

While gambling is a sensitive issue and mostly illegal across the conservative Muslim Gulf region, economic competition has influenced major change. The Australian gambling supplier Aristocrat was the recipient of the inaugural vendor license, with it able to provide its land-based electronic games machines and online gaming products to approved commercial operators in the Gulf state.

Others on the list include Novomatic, Light & Wonder, Konami Gaming, Hub 88 Holdings, IGT Global Services Limited, and more.

Who is Sportradar, the latest to be given a UAE license?

The Sportradar Group is a sports technology company that provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of products and services. It closely covers ‘close to’ a million of events annually across all major sports.

Although founded in 2001, the company appears to have made significant strides over the last few years with a number of major partnerships having been announced or extended. At the beginning of the year, in February, its deal with Major League Baseball (MLB) was extended as they expanded on the duo’s decade-long partnership.

Its other partnerships include UEFA, FiA, NHL, ATP Tour, NBA, NASCAR, UTR Pro Tennis Tour, European Handball Federation, and more.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram