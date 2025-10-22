Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Sportradar joins the list of UAE license holders

Sportradar joins the list of UAE license holders

A photograph of the United Arab Emirates flag gracefully waving in a strong breeze against a clear azure sky. Sportradar joins the list of UAE license holders

The sports technology company Sportradar is the latest to be awarded a gaming-vendor license in the UAE.

The company joins a growing list since the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) was established in the UAE in September 2023, with this being the federal executive agency responsible for regulating and overseeing commercial gaming in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the GCGRA website, it aims to “drive sustainable growth by cultivating world-class commercial gaming operations and implementing efficient regulation, grounded in the principles of integrity, innovation, and responsible practices.”

Since its inception, it has slowly built up its list of license holders and Sportradar is the 17th addition under the gaming-related vendor section. It’s these licensees that are authorized to do business in commercial gaming in the area.

While gambling is a sensitive issue and mostly illegal across the conservative Muslim Gulf region, economic competition has influenced major change. The Australian gambling supplier Aristocrat was the recipient of the inaugural vendor license, with it able to provide its land-based electronic games machines and online gaming products to approved commercial operators in the Gulf state.

Others on the list include Novomatic, Light & Wonder, Konami Gaming, Hub 88 Holdings, IGT Global Services Limited, and more.

Who is Sportradar, the latest to be given a UAE license?

The Sportradar Group is a sports technology company that provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of products and services. It closely covers ‘close to’ a million of events annually across all major sports.

Although founded in 2001, the company appears to have made significant strides over the last few years with a number of major partnerships having been announced or extended. At the beginning of the year, in February, its deal with Major League Baseball (MLB) was extended as they expanded on the duo’s decade-long partnership.

Its other partnerships include UEFA, FiA, NHL, ATP Tour, NBA, NASCAR, UTR Pro Tennis Tour, European Handball Federation, and more.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

A horse rides over a promotional BHA banner. British Horseracing Authority bucks against tax increases
British Horseracing Authority bucks against tax increases
Suswati Basu
Man arrested in Fort Payne after illegal gambling machines seized. Gael Garcia, age 20 of Albertville was arrested and charged with: Possession of Gambling Devices, Conspiracy to Promote Gambling, Promoting Gambling, Possession of Gambling Records.
Man arrested in Fort Payne after illegal gambling machines seized
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph taken from behind showing a young person holding a smartphone in their hands, their silhouette defined against soft ambient lighting. EGBA launches influencer marketing pledge, with minors to be protected
EGBA launches influencer marketing pledge, with minors to be protected
Sophie Atkinson
Dark green gradient background, with two phones on the right hand side with an app on. To the left of them is the Low6 and bet365 logos.
Bet365 and Low6 announce expansion into Mexico and Arizona
Sophie Atkinson
Drug Kingpin with a casino gambling habit jailed for 18 years. Gregory Bell ran a multi-million pound drug operation.
Drug Kingpin with a casino gambling habit jailed for 18 years
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A horse rides over a promotional BHA banner. British Horseracing Authority bucks against tax increases
Gambling

British Horseracing Authority bucks against tax increases
Suswati Basu4 hours

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has been in conversation with UK government officials in an attempt to dissuade incoming tax reform. In a statement that endorses the BHA “#AxeTheTax” promotional...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software