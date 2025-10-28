Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen sanctions Yomoly

Popular Search Terms

Image of Stockholm, Sweden / Spelinspektionen, the gambling authority of Sweden, has issued a ban against Yomoly Ltd for offering gambling services to users in Sweden without the required authority to operate in the country.  

Spelinspektionen, the gambling authority of Sweden, has issued a ban against Yomoly Ltd for offering gambling services to users in Sweden without the required authority to operate in the country.  

Spelinspektionen confirmed the prohibition order after it found Yomoly was acting illegally by offering its online platforms for betting and casino services without authority under Sweden’s Gambling Act.  

An investigation was opened against Yomoly Ltd after suspicions arose from the website hellcase.com, which appeared to be offering games to users based in Sweden, without regulatory approval. It was also outlined that the services were marketed on video-sharing sites such as Twitch and Kick, with the user-generated material exploiting editorial responsibility loopholes.

The enforcement action by the Swedish regulator is a continuation of its policy to take swift action against unlicensed providers. 

This policy was outlined in a statement from Spelinspektionen, with the blacklisting of Yomoly adding to previous enforcement taken against Btix Operations and Ryker BV. 

Similarly, those companies had been offering online games to players in Sweden, without the appropriate licences in place.

All of these entities have been given a final warning that financial penalties or legal proceedings could follow, if they do not comply with the cease and desist orders.

Actions taken to protect Swedish users and the integrity of the market

The order mandates a full exit from the Swedish market, including blocking access for Swedish IP addresses and halting all promotional activities to entice users.

While the action seeks to punish the companies responsible, it is also forms part of the responsibility to protect consumers in the Scandinavian country, to uphold the integrity of the local market, and to adhere to Sweden’s licensing system. 

Last month, Spelinspektionen opted to shut down an ongoing probe into the Swedish Postcode Association.

The regulator detailed that no further action would be pursued in the Svenska Postkodlotteriet case, as initially recommended by a report from the country’s consumer watchdog body. 

Image credit: raphaelandres/unsplash

Graeme Hanna
Sports Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

