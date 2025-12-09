Home Singapore Police apprehend 36 people as part of illegal gambling raids

Singapore Police apprehend 36 people as part of illegal gambling raids

Singapore Police responders image. Singapore Police apprehend 36 people as part of illegal gambling raids

Police in Singapore have arrested 36 individuals as part of coordinated raids on suspected illegal gambling premises.

The group consisted of individuals aged 16 to 69 years old, as police in the region investigated crimes surrounding banking fraud and illegal gambling websites.

Singapore police gambling investigation

News of the raids conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department in mid-November was released in a press statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The Specialist Crime Branch stated that these individuals were believed to have engaged in illegal online betting or to have facilitated the use of certain bank accounts and credentials.

Over $10,000 of suspected illegal funds have been seized by police, in connection with “bank accounts and Singpass credentials,” said the release.

Data and credentials are central to the gambling fraud

These Singpass credentials are Singapore’s national digital ID system. If they fall into the wrong hands, an individual could access critical information, bank accounts, apply for government aid, and access personal details.

Thirteen of the individuals are being investigated under the nation’s Gambling Control Act 2022 for using illegal gambling websites or mobile applications related to potential gambling syndicates and these compromised banking networks.

Fake job ads misled several suspects in the case, the release said, and requested bank access for verification. Other suspects knowingly opened accounts using false information before handing the details to unknown individuals with links to syndicates.

These suspects are being charged under Singapore’s Computer Misuse Act 1993, the Penal Code 1871, and the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act.

Singapore police alert to illegal gambling

Across the latter half of 2025, Singapore’s police forces have interjected in a number of ongoing criminal gambling rings.

In October 2025, two men were apprehended as part of an SPF, FBI, and Meta-led inquiry into gambling fraud. Multiple victims involved in the scheme lost more than S$175,000 (around $135,000).

“The Singapore Police Force takes a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action and prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law, wherever they choose to operate,” said Deputy Director of CID, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Yeo Yee Chuan.

In November 2025, the SPF announced a massive raid on the Prince Holding Group, seizing S$150 million ($115.9 million) in assets from Singapore properties, and a symmetrical raid yielding HK$2.75 billion ($354 million) in Hong Kong.

Director of the Commercial Affairs Department, David Chew, said, “The SPF will continue to work with our foreign law enforcement counterparts and financial intelligence units and domestic partners to fight such organised crime groups and money laundering networks.”

Featured image: Singapore Police Force Facebook

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

ADA-compliant casino kiosk consolidating ticket redemption, cash access and payment services
OmniStream Unifies Casino Cash Access in One ADA-Compliant Kiosk
ReadWrite
Smartphone illustrating the tension between gambling warnings and betting promotions
Losses, Warnings and a DraftKings VIP Invitation
ReadWrite
Blank betting account statement with abstract financial charts on a dark editorial background
New York Sportsbook Transparency Bill Reaches Hochul
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of political campaign money and casino tokens before an Alabama capitol silhouette
Tuberville Campaign Gets $130,000 From VGW Amid Alabama Gambling Uncertainty
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of casino chips and a balance scale representing proposed gambling-loss tax deduction changes
Crypto Tax Bill Could Restore Full Gambling-Loss Deduction
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

ADA-compliant casino kiosk consolidating ticket redemption, cash access and payment services
Casino

OmniStream Unifies Casino Cash Access in One ADA-Compliant Kiosk
ReadWrite6 hours

Passport Technology is bringing OmniStream™ to the Global Gaming Expo, positioning the full-service redemption kiosk as a single touchpoint meant to consolidate a casino guest's entire cash-access journey. The company...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software