Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Singapore police arrest seven men for running illegal online betting games

Singapore police arrest seven men for running illegal online betting games

Photos of men arrested during the raid 1

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrested seven men under suspicion of conducting an international illegal online gambling operation.

The operation took place on October 5, leading to the arrest of seven men aged between 28 and 53 years old. The SPF collaborated with the FBI and Meta to gather evidence supporting the arrests.

Back in March 2023, the SPF first received reports of victims being convinced to open accounts with an online gambling website and buy gambling credits by transferring money onto the site. Although the victims would at first be able to successfully redeem their winnings from games, continuing to gamble would spark a choice between winning more money or purchasing more credits.

Several victims of the scheme lost more than S$175,000 (around $135,000). Early investigation from the SPF led the authorities to believe that an international group was behind the illegal gambling ring, targeting victims across Asia, not just in Singapore.

At this point, the SPF began collating information from the FBI and Meta about the alleged gambling activities. Further probes led to the arrest of the group members, with officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Police Intelligence Department mounting simultaneous raids at multiple locations across Singapore.

As well as the arrests of seven men, cash, 15 bank accounts, and a luxury watch were seized, with a total estimated value exceeding S$500,000 ($386,000) were seized. Electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones, and SIM cards were also seized by the police.

What’s next for the alleged illegal online gambling ring?

Four of the men will be charged in court on October 6, while police investigations are still ongoing against the remaining three men. The potential punishments for the charges levelled against the men include financial fines of up to S$500,000 and imprisonment of up to 10 years.

“The Singapore Police Force takes a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action and prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law, wherever they choose to operate,” said Deputy Director of CID, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Yeo Yee Chuan. “To counter transnational organised crime, the SPF will work closely with foreign counterparts to detect and deter these syndicates. Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling.”

Featured image: Singapore Police Force

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Nevada Court. Crypto.com bid to continue sports betting rejected by Nevada judge
Crypto.com bid to continue sports betting rejected by Nevada judge
Rachael Davies
Digital collage showing a portrait of Queen Anne beside falling playing cards and a judge’s gavel, symbolizing gambling laws and legal action. US firm cites 300-year-old Statute of Anne in betting lawsuit against Flutter and others
US firm cites 300-year-old Statute of Anne in betting lawsuit against Flutter and others
Suswati Basu
Sports betting
New York assembly member wants to block sportsbooks from limiting bettors
Rachael Davies
Polymarket branded logo
Polymarket aims to launch with legalized sports betting
Jacob Woodward
Underdog and Kansas City Royals logos side by side, on a white background.
Underdog and Kansas City Royals announce partnership for sports betting market access
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

Defendant in Sheriff Marcos Lopez casino case takes plea deal
Rachael Davies3 hours

One of the seven defendants charged in an alleged multi-million dollar illegal gambling ring has agreed to a plea deal. The defendant in question, Carol Cote, has agreed to plead...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software