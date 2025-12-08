The Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) has spoken out against a proposed bill in Maine which would see sweepstakes banned.

The bill, if passed, would mean that online sweepstakes games are prohibited and a person that operates or promotes an online sweepstakes game or supports the operation or promotion of these games will be committing a civil violation.

Now, the SGLA Managing Director Sean Ostrow has released the following statement pushing back against the bill:

“Social Plus games are a longstanding online product that tens of thousands of Maine adults currently enjoy. LD 2007 would ban this social games category entirely, stifling innovation and stripping millions of dollars of economic activity from small businesses, advertisers and – ultimately – the state.

“SGLA urges the Legislature to take a more considered, long-term approach to this innovative sector and regulate, rather than senselessly ban, this popular form of free to play, casual entertainment.”

He continued to explain more about the companies in which the alliance partners with: “SGLA partner companies operate fully within Maine’s consumer protection laws and remain committed to working with lawmakers to provide further regulations to protect consumers while delivering millions in annual tax revenues to the state.”

What is the proposed sweepstakes ban bill in Maine?

Under the bill, operating or promoting an online sweepstakes game constitutes “unlawful gambling.” It could result in a fine “of not less than $10,000 and not more than $100,000” or have their license revoked or will be ineligible to receive a license.

It will impact online games or contests that use a dual-currency system of payment and that stimulate casino-style gaming, including, not not limited to slot machines, poker and other table games, lottery games, bingo or sports wagering.

“‘Dual-currency system of 8 payment’ refers to the practice of using more than one system of coins or tokens to facilitate 9 game play and is further defined in the bill,” the summary in the bill explains.

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