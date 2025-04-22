Languagesx
Russia cracks down on illegal online casinos with new Central Bank database

Russia cracks down on illegal online casinos with new Central Bank database

russia central bank with cash overlayed

The Russian Central Bank has a new plan to combat illegal online casinos. Russia has a strict law banning online casinos, despite having laws for physical ones in certain parts of the country.

The news comes from RIA Novosti, a state-owned outlet. It reports that the Central Bank will join forces with Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Financial Monitoring Service, to create a database of known mules.

According to the reports, the bank claims that these mules—or droppers—are a key factor in funding online casinos. Politicians and state figures are concerned that it could target young people.

Speaking at the Federal Council, Bogdan Shablya, Head of the Financial Monitoring and Foreign Exchange Control Service, said:

“Due to the fact that droppers have started to move to small and medium-sized banks, we are now working on a new initiative together with Rosfinmonitoring, with federal executive authorities.

“We want to create a platform that will include a database on all droppers that are used to finance shadow business, and provide both law enforcement agencies and credit organisations with access to this base.”

Translated by DeepL.

Casino mules go around bank rules in Russia

The casino mules have wisened up to the bank’s motives, however. According to Shablya, those involved have begun to seek out smaller banks. Those lower down on the totem pole will have more relaxed monitoring systems, which is perfect for the crime.

Currently, the Central Bank is attempting to enforce this further by working with credit organisations too. If the name of a dropper is found in the database, it will give different organisations a quick reason to reject them.

Shablya also said that the bank is “preparing a proposal” that would reduce what kind of access those found on the list can use:

“We are also preparing a proposal to reduce the level of banking services for such individuals, as has already been said, the possibility of opening new accounts. And possibly disconnection from remote banking services.”

Translated by DeepL.

Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

