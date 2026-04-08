Home PrizePicks secures multi year NBA deal expanding fantasy sports reach

PrizePicks secures multi year NBA deal expanding fantasy sports reach

NBA PrizePicks partnership graphic showing official daily fantasy sports partner branding with NBA logo and PrizePicks logo on purple basketball background

PrizePicks has locked in a multi-year agreement with the NBA, giving the Atlanta-based company official designation as a Daily Fantasy Sports Partner and essentially widening how it can use league branding.

The deal, revealed Tuesday (April 7), clears the way for PrizePicks to incorporate NBA intellectual property into both its paid daily fantasy contests and its free-to-play games. This stretches across its app, website, and other approved digital platforms, where the company plans to roll out new fan-focused features and content tied to the league.

As part of the agreement, PrizePicks can also tap into NBA League, team, and event marks for approved campaigns. This includes joint promotional efforts and visibility across NBA media and digital channels, giving the company a larger stage to reach basketball fans.

Through a separate agreement, the National Basketball Players Association will allow PrizePicks to feature the likeness of multiple NBA players in its marketing and content.

How the NBA PrizePicks partnership extends the company’s reach

PrizePicks is positioning the NBA deal as a natural extension of its long-standing connection to basketball, which it says has always been central to its platform.

“This partnership with the NBA marks an important milestone for PrizePicks as we continue to grow alongside one of the most iconic leagues in sports,” said Mike Ybarra, CEO at PrizePicks. “Basketball has always been at the heart of our brand, and this collaboration reflects our deep roots in the game.

“Our focus has always been on delivering fun and responsible experiences, and working with the NBA allows us to bring that commitment to fans through innovative integrations that enhance how they engage with the game.”

The NBA, for its part, pointed to PrizePicks’ rapid rise in the fantasy space as a key reason for teaming up.

“PrizePicks has established itself as a leader in daily fantasy sports through innovation and a strong focus on the fan,” said Eric Rimsky, Head of Domestic Fantasy, NBA. “We’re excited to collaborate with PrizePicks to enhance the NBA fan experience by combining the league’s unmatched moments with PrizePicks’ interactive innovation, creating new and engaging ways for fans to connect with the game.”

Apart from the move, the company recently secured a fantasy sports operating license in New York, opening access to one of the largest regulated markets in the United States. It has also been building out its product ecosystem, including the launch of “The Feed,” a social-style feature designed to blend content, stats, and gameplay into a single in-app experience.

Beyond sports, PrizePicks has experimented with new formats through a collaboration with prediction market platform Polymarket.

The company said KLUTCH Sports Group helped broker the NBA agreement. At the same time, PrizePicks is continuing to stress compliance, stating that it earned iCAP accreditation from the National Council on Problem Gambling in 2025, which it says makes it the only fantasy operator with that certification.

Featured image: PrizePicks / NBA via press release

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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