PrizePicks announce $1 million jackpot contest ahead of Sunday football

The daily fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has announced an all-new $1 million jackpot contest which focuses on football.

The jackpot contest aims to give players “a chance to put their football fandom to the test,” with the company stating this addiction “underscores PrizePicks’ commitment to delivering innovative and engaging experiences for sports fans nationwide.”

It’ll be ahead of Sunday’s football slate when players will be prompted to predict the first touchdown scorer in eight of the weekend’s professional football games. Those who correctly pick all eight outcomes will win a share of a $1 million cash jackpot.

The contest will culminate with a Monday night showdown, with remaining players competing for the jackpot. There will also be a leaderboard throughout so players can see what’s happening live.

“We’re always looking for new ways to raise the stakes for our players, and this contest delivers that excitement with the chance to win a $1 million jackpot,” said Dylan Cooper, Senior Vice President of Product at PrizePicks.

“It’s a major step forward in our free-to-play strategy, giving fans even more fun and engaging ways to experience the action within PrizePicks’ entertainment ecosystem.”

PrizePicks $1 million addition comes as brand prepares for football season

This introduction comes just a few weeks after the brand shared more football-focused news, as it launched its commercial series for the football season. The campaign includes Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, actor Adam Devine, comedian Drew “Druski” Desbordes and College Football Hall of Famer Reggie Bush.

The company honed in on the sport, with Druski and Bush’s campaign debut involving them in the gym while Druski is prying for more football insight to use for his PrizePicks lineup.

“This campaign taps into the simple truth that the only thing sports fans enjoy more than their team winning is the pure satisfaction of ‘being right,’ among friends,” said Rob Baird, co-founder of Preacher.

“Enlisting these legends of comedy and football to represent the healthy banter that comes with playing PrizePicks was a no-brainer. Just letting them be themselves perfectly captured the thrill of getting in on the action.”

Featured Image: Credit to PrizePicks Press

