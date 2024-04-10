Prince of Persia Sands of Time is being remade ‘from scratch’, report says

Prince of Persia fans should “forget everything they know” about the beleaguered remake of 2003’s Sands of Time, according to a report that the game has been “remade from scratch.”

Tom Henderson reported these details in a post published April 9 by Insider Gaming. Henderson said he had been provided footage of the remake project on condition that he not make it public.

Still, after seeing proof of life in a troubled game first announced in 2021, the journalist said missing textures and assets suggests it’s a ways from release and is likely still in the early stage.

Ubisoft declined to comment on the story. Insider Gaming has more details.

Development on the Sands of Time remake has taken many twists and turns

The remake certainly isn’t a secret as it was first announced more than three years ago. But in May 2022, it became apparent that development would moving from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai to Ubisoft Montreal. At the time, Ubisoft released an update on the game saying it had passed an ‘important milestone.’

While updates have been provided and the official website’s Prince of Persia page is branded with a ‘Coming Soon’ banner, there is no known release date at this time.

