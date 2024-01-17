Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – which version to buy

After a super reception from everybody who has played it so far, Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to make an early run for the best game of the year crown.

Releasing on all formats on January 18th it comes, as is now the norm, in a couple of different flavors, including the Standard version and Deluxe version which provides three days early access and a cosmetic Prince of Persia Warrior Within outfit, should you so desire.

Each version comes with a different price tag naturally and you can check out all of those in the table below.

Meanwhile, you do not wish to splash all that cash in one go, Ubisoft recently restructured its own gaming subscription packages as we talked about yesterday, and as its top tier includes deluxe versions of all its games on Day One of launch, for a subscription fee of $17.99 you can play it tomorrow that way. There is no minimum period to subscribe for, Ubisoft is hoping you find enough value in the coming months to stick with it, but if you want to play the full game, and not the freely available demo to see what you think, that is the most cost-efficient way of going about it.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – what’s the best edition to get?

Being cheapskates we would always say hit the standard version unless you absolutely must see your prince in a different costume to your friends. You do also get a Digital Adventure book and a couple of other cosmetics, but well, meh, it looks cool enough but the extra cash is better in your pocket in our opinion.

Here are the prices of the full game, but don’t forget the Ubisoft+ option as well.

Standard Edition

Platform USD GBP EUR Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S 49.99 44.99 44.99 PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 49.99 44.99 44.99 Nintendo Switch 49.99 44.99 44.99 PC 49.99 44.99 44.99

Deluxe Edition

Platform USD GBP EUR Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S 59.99 49.99 49.99 PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 59.99 49.99 49.99 Nintendo Switch 59.99 49.99 49.99 PC 49.99 44.99 44.99