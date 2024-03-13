Subscribe
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown gets free DLC next week

An image from Prince of Persia

When The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown arrived earlier this year it made a lot of friends. It was a superb-looking game and captured the spirit of the original perfectly. It looks great on just about whatever you want to play it on so it is good news that Ubisoft Montpellier is fully committed to supporting it for the long run.

We now have a roadmap showing the studio’s plans up until the end of the year and it all starts on March 20th with a free update DLC called Warrior’s Path.

If you are a Prince of Persia player who needs a little extra challenge in your life, this update might just be for you as it is aimed at players who like things a bit tougher. A new permadeath mode should see you crying into your controllers and there is also a Speedrun Mode for those who think their reflexes are up to it.

You will also get some new outfits to play in for Sargon.

The second update, titled Boss Attack has no specific date, merely Spring 2024, and will also be free, bringing with it more outfits and a Boss Rush Mode to see how many you can take out consecutively.

Next up is the third free update, Divine Trials, slated for Summer 2024 and will contain more outfits, and amulets and will be a more comprehensive overhaul of the game, featuring new styles of combat and platform and puzzle challenges. Sounds intriguing.

Finally, “Later in 2024” we will get New Story DLC which presumably will be paid for as it doesn’t mention free on this one and there are no further details as yet as to what that will entail, but it should keep us going back to The Lost Crown for a bit longer yet.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

