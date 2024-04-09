Pokemon Go fans thrilled by eclipse celebration announcing new Legendary

Pokemon fans are celebrating as Niantic took the solar eclipse moment to tease the debut of Necrozma which will feature at the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest 2024.

The Pokemon Go App team took to the X social media platform to share the news which featured video footage of an eclipse followed by Necrozma’s silhouette over a sidewalk. The logo of the summer event was then used to close out the clip.

The caption is titled “This upcoming #eclipse portends dark adventures in #PokemonGo”

The Necrozma character often rages around in search of light which serves as its energy. Weaknesses include the dark and it’s a Legendary from Pokemon Sun and Moon so the timing of the announcement has left people excited.

In almost 24 hours the post has amassed over 1.2 million views and has been well received by followers. One user replied to the announcement post with “top-tier marketing.”

Another said “Honestly this is the best way of promoting it” and someone else described the tease as being “perfect timing!”

This news is expected to be expanded on in the coming months, with the worldwide Pokemon Go Fest event taking place on July 13 and 14.

What to expect from Pokemon Go Fest 2024

The event will be held online and spread over two days. This is the biggest Pokemon Go event of the year and over 70 Pokemon will appear during this time. There’ll be special costumed Pokemon and bonuses.

All Trainers will receive a one-hour Lure Module duration, Field Research themes around the different Pokemon habitats, and surprise encounters in GO Snapshot.

The Mythical Pokemon Marshadow will also make its global entrance and debut on the first day of the festival with Trainers able to complete Special Research to learn more about Gloomdweller Pokemon.

This worldwide event follows the three in-person events. The first is located in Sendai, Japan, and will take place between May 30 – June 2.

The next is in Madrid, Spain, and will run from June 14 to 16. New York City will host the third and final in-person weekend on July 5 – 7.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram