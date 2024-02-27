Everything we’ve seen at Pokémon Presents

It’s a very happy Pokémon Day for all fans of the pocket monsters who have been a part of our lives since Red and Green hit the scene on the Gameboy Color 27 years ago.

Pokémon Presents brings us no new major title for existing consoles but gives us something to look forward to when Switch 2 makes its long-awaited appearance.

Here’s what we learned from today’s reveal headed up by Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokémon Company.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

The biggest teaser to hit the show was the reveal of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which shows the draft drawings of Pokemon interacting with humans in the blueprints of a city. Lumiose City, to be exact, but that and the small snippet of information that says this “urban redevelopment plan brings with it a vision of people and Pokémon living together in harmony.”

It will be released at some point in 2025, and we predict this will coincide with the upcoming Switch 2, but more details on both would be handy. We only have the information that it will be released “simultaneously worldwide.” Regardless, the small Switch logo in the top right-hand corner means we will see this on the original Switch.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

This digital pack-cracking app will be launched for free on iOS and Android devices in 2024. Mimicking the existing trading card game in physical form, this digital counterpart allows players to trade cards and battle their friends via their devices.

The card app also features “immersive cards” that remove the borders of shiny and rare cards to place them in a setting with other Pokémon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

From today, players can take on Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard in mighty 7-star Tera Raid Battles, with each of the fabled starter evolutions boasting the “Mightiest Mark.”

Pokémon GO and Pokémon Horizons: The Series

A special Pikachu sporting a captain’s hat marks this series coming to the popular mobile game and comes with a brand new ability with “Pokémon GO: Volt Tackle.”

The event brings a début to three new Pokémon in Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge. You can add them all to your collection on March 5 and snap a photo in the app’s GO Snapshot to see Liko and Roy, the stars of Netflix’s new TV show, interact with the image.

Pokémon Masters EX

The four-and-a-half-year anniversary comes to the isle of Pasio with a host of new updates to celebrate the game and 3,000 no-cost gems for fans of the title. Special sync pairs, bonus events, and a photo editor will be available until March 31.

Pokémon UNITE

A special prize machine event takes place in honor of Pokémon Day, where trainers can pick up a limited-time Sunshine Style: Venusaur hologram. Those who tune in to the Pokémon Presents video will also get a unique code for a limited 3-day license for Miraidon. Falinks and Ceruledg will also be joining the Pokémon UNITE roster soon.

Pokémon Café ReMix

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly all get three new outfits to improve their front-of-house look, and Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon will be available to join the staff rota once certain events are completed.

Finally, to help us drift off after all those updates, Pokémon Sleep sees the Legendary Beasts appear with Raikou — dropping in March 2024, and Entei and Suicune are set to follow.