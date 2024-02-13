Pokemon Go players get set for divisive Valentine’s themed event

Some Pokémon GO stalwarts aren’t interested in the upcoming release of “Enamorus Incarnate” due to the event’s release hours. As numerous players have pointed out, the event is totally lacking in respect for the players because it is being held in the middle of the day, and most people have jobs.

Scheduled to drop in Elite Raids tomorrow, developer Niantic’s marquee event has times that may hold some gamers back from joining in completely.

A section of gamers are looking forward to capturing a new Fairy-type and adding it to the digital Pokedex. Some are not overly happy because they have work commitments (like most of the planet) and other commitments that will impact the timings set by the game’s developers.

Trainers took to Reddit to vent about their inability to join in, with one gamer saying, “Specifically timed raids like this is one of the worst ideas they’ve (Niantic) had. It’s so utterly impractical and needlessly restrictive. It doesn’t benefit players in any way whatsoever.”

What is an Elite Raid?

Elite Raids are a timed event that can only be completed in person by those aiming to take on a “Raid Boss” after a raid egg has hatched.

These time-sensitive quests occur at specific times and dates, challenging players to defeat these bosses to earn the right to capture a very rare Pokémon. The Raids usually pop up in popular locations like shopping malls, local parks, and event spaces that serve as a local Pokémon Gym.

“Once the Raid Egg hatches, a Raid Boss will appear for 30 minutes — but take note that Elite Raid Bosses can only be battled in-person. Gather your friends and prepare for an epic confrontation!” says the event page.

A wild Enamourous Incarnate has appeared

The featured Pokémon of this release is the Hisui Region’s own Enamourous from the Genies Legendary group.

As a Fairy/Flying-type, this big bad Enamorus Incarnate will be weak to Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type attacks — so trainers would do well to pack those Pokéballs full of creatures who can dish out that kind of damage.

For those who want to spend Valentine’s Day hunting for Pokémon, Incarnate Forme Enamorus debuts on Pokémon GO Elite Raids at the following times, according to the event site :

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. local time

The event coincides with the Carnival of Love 2024, a celebration of the popular monster-hunting app.

Image Credit: Pokemon Go.