A guide to April’s Pokémon GO raids

Pokémon GO has announced its April raid schedule, allowing players to team up and take on the toughest bosses to capture Shadow, Mega, and Legendary Pokémon.

Raid Battles are an integral part of the Pokémon GO experience for players. These battles may present challenges, particularly at higher tiers. However, participating in them remains the main way to acquire rare Legendary Pokémon, such as Regice, or Ultra Beasts, like Guzzlord, for one’s collection.

The lineup of Raid Bosses undergoes monthly changes, and even the more common 1-Star and 3-Star Bosses experience constant shifts aligned with the game’s ongoing events. These changes showcase the importance of staying informed about the schedule.

April is here in full swing! 🌸 Here are all the major events taking place in Pokemon GO this April! 👉 https://t.co/VOhOkBUiiv pic.twitter.com/59in9oM8w7 — Pokémon GO Hub (@PokemonGOHubNet) April 2, 2024

During April, events such as Sizeable Surprises and Sustainability Week are open for player participation.

This month also features a Community Day that spotlights Bagon, a Dragon-type Pokémon.

In terms of Raids, trainers from across the globe will have the opportunity to battle against Pokémon like Tapu Bulu and Kartana in 5-star Raids, as well as Mega Heracross and Mega Aggron in Mega Raids.

Horns, honey, and Herculean powers?! Trainers, get ready to take on this triple threat during Mega Heracross Raid Day in#PokemonGO! Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time! pic.twitter.com/LBfNxRGpIY — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 3, 2024

Pokemon GO Raid Boss schedule for April 2024

Mega Raids and 5-Star Raids will follow the schedule below, but 1-Star and 3-Star Raids often change at random, especially during special events. Raid Hours are beneficial for those who typically face challenges in getting enough Trainers to conquer 5-Star Raids, as these periods often see an increase in people actively playing Pokémon GO.

The Campfire app can also be used to organize meetups for those who face problems in finding sufficient Trainers to engage in Raids within their area.

Mega Raids

Mega Charizard X: April 4 – April 13

Mega Heracross: April 13 – April 25

Mega Aggron: April 25 – May 2

5-Star Raids

Kartana: April 4 – April 12 – Northern Hemisphere

Celesteela: April 4 – April 12 – Southern Hemisphere

Tapu Bulu: April 12 – April 25

Registeel: April 25 – May 2

3-Star Raids

Wigglytuff: End Date TBD

Drapion: End Date TBD

Gothorita: End Date TBD

Drampa: End Date TBD

1-Star Raids

Galarian Slowpoke: End Date TBD

Koffing: End Date TBD

Ralts: End Date TBD

Croagunk: End Date TBD

Espurr: End Date TBD

What are Pokemon GO Raids?

Raid Battles take place when a Boss Pokémon gains control of a Gym. These can be identified by trainers as they patrol local Gyms, looking out for eggs on the verge of hatching or Boss Pokémon engaged in an active Raid.

Given their formidable strength, it’s advised for trainers to join forces with others to ensure victory. Raid Battles are categorized into four tiers: 1-Star, 3-Star, 5-Star, and Mega Raids, with the difficulty escalating with each tier.

The effort and time invested in Raid Battles are well-rewarded, not only through acquiring special items but also by providing the opportunity to capture the defeated Pokémon. Particularly in 5-Star Raids, participants have the unique chance to capture Legendary Pokémon unavailable through other means.

Players will need a Raid Pass to compete in a Raid Battle, where they will be able to get one Raid Pass daily by spinning the Photo Disc at any Gym.

How to catch Pokemon in Raid Battles

When trainers successfully defeat a Raid Boss, they are given the opportunity to catch it. They will receive a set number of Premier Balls for this purpose, although catching the Pokémon is not guaranteed, especially in the case of Legendary Pokémon, which are known for their significantly low catch rates.

Here are strategies to increase the amount of Premier Balls received:

Inflict serious damage on the Raid Boss.

Make sure that the team inflicts substantial damage on the Raid Boss.

Take control over the Gym where the Raid is occurring.

Participate in Raids alongside friends.

Shadow Raid Bosses in April 2024

Every weekend throughout April, Shadow Entei will make appearances in Shadow Raids. These Raid Battles are designated as ‘local only’, which means Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for participation—presence in person is required.

In addition to this, various 3-Star and 1-Star Pokémon will be featured in Shadow Raids during the month, which requires special attention from trainers eager to engage in these encounters.

Featured image: Pokémon GO