Playtech launches retail sports betting across MSC Cruises’ global fleet

Playtech has rolled out retail sports betting across the MSC Cruises fleet, making its move into the cruise leisure market through a partnership that began earlier this year. This comes as the company decided to stop providing content to sweepstakes casino operators in California due to ongoing legal challenges and disputes.

MSC Cruises is the third largest cruise line in the world and the leading operator in Europe, with a growing presence in North America as well. With this agreement, passengers will now be able to enjoy Playtech’s sports betting solutions as part of their onboard entertainment.

The casinos on MSC Cruises already feature slot machines, video poker, and classic table games like Roulette, Blackjack, Three Card Poker, and Texas Hold’em. However, guests now also have the option to place sports bets through Self-Service Betting Terminals and Playtech’s new mobile tills, which connect directly to their onboard accounts.

Playtech and MSC Cruises partnership ‘a significant milestone’

“We are excited to partner with MSC Cruises and bring our retail sports betting solutions to their impressive fleet,” said Yori Arami, VP Sports at Playtech.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Playtech as we continue to expand our offerings and provide unique, engaging experiences for players around the world on land and sea.”

Mara Friso, Head of Casino at MSC Cruises, said, “We are very proud to be able to deliver the excitement and engagement of sports gaming to our guests through our partnership with Playtech.

“Our fleet of modern cruise ships will provide our customers a wide array of immersive digital content as a complement to our state-of-the-art cruise casinos.”

The rollout is already live on seven MSC Cruises ships, and more are set to follow in the coming months.

Aside from this, Playtech has been working with several other partners, including ProgressPlay, to launch a next-generation bingo platform that is now live across more than 120 gambling sites in the UK.

Featured image: Playtech / Canva