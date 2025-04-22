ProgressPlay and Playtech partnership to take online bingo to new heights

In a move that looks to certainly shake up the online bingo scene, ProgressPlay has partnered with Playtech to roll out a next-generation bingo platform across more than 120 UK gambling sites.

The collaboration sees Playtech become the exclusive bingo provider for ProgressPlay, cementing a long-term relationship between two of the iGaming industry’s biggest players.

Launched in December 2024, the platform merges ProgressPlay’s robust white-label infrastructure with Playtech’s renowned bingo network, delivering a scalable and engaging product designed to boost operator profits while enhancing the player experience.

“For operators, this is a game-changer,” said Marina Nahhas, Head of B2B Sales and Marketing at ProgressPlay. “With ProgressPlay leading the charge, operators now have an unmatched solution to attract and retain bingo players. This is next-gen bingo, built for scalability, engagement and profitability.”

The timing couldn’t be better with over 3.5 million weekly players and a gross gambling yield exceeding €700 million annually in the UK alone, the market is booming.

In terms of what makes the partnership so special is that it allows operators access to a flexible platform with custom branding, mobile compatibility, and dynamic jackpots, with the players benefitting from a more immersive experience, tailored promotions, and social features.

The integration of Playtech’s network also opens the door to a broader ecosystem of side games, including popular titles from its Eyecon studio.

Marat Koss, VP of Interactive Gaming at Playtech, welcomed the collaboration: “We are delighted to welcome ProgressPlay to the Playtech Bingo network. This partnership allows us to extend our successful collaboration into the bingo vertical, offering ProgressPlay’s players a best-in-class experience with a wide choice of content, attractive prizes, and a variety of games.”

ProgressPlay CEO Itai Loewenstein echoed the statement, noting, “This collaboration enables us to deliver unparalleled gaming experiences and next-level entertainment to our operators. Together, we are setting a new standard for the industry.”

With this alliance, both companies will look to lead the charge in a new era of bingo with players benefitting from the plethora of new features the aforementioned tech brings.