PlayStation Plus: Game catalog additions for June 2024 announced

The newest additions to the PlayStation Plus game catalog have dropped for June, with all the titles being playable from June 18 onwards for subscribers to the service.

These follow several titles released in a bonus round as part of the Days of Play celebrations earlier this month, including Streets of Rage 4, AEW Fight Forever, and others.

The 14 new games arriving on Playstation Plus’s game catalog month are:

Monster Hunter Rise

This action role-playing game is routinely described as being one of the best in the Monster Hunter series and has been nominated for a range of awards including ‘Best Role Playing Game.’

With 14 weapon types, personalizations available, and companions to pick from, gamers can gear up to explore hunting maps to take down monsters.

Each successful hunt yields further materials that can be used to craft or upgrade weapons and armor which is needed as there’s a range of monsters with distinct behaviors and ferocity.

Football Manager 2024

With the UEFA European Football Championship kicking off this month, now is a good time as ever to practice tactics and get immersed in the sport.

In this game, players can step into the role of the boss and experience the journey of building a team, forming strategies, and crafting winning approaches.

Crusader Kings III

In this game, you take on the life of a medieval ruler who is the leader of a medieval noble family. Through strategy, increasing its power and reputation through generations is possible but a whole lot of other considerations come into play.

The role-playing game includes conquering enemies on the battlefield, forming strategies, and using plots and poison to grow the leader’s agenda.

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

Relive the Monster Energy Supercross 2022 Championship along with the bikers and riders as you take on the tracks for yourself.

There’s a range of settings so you can customize almost every detail of the experience too.

After Us

Set in a surrealistic post-human world, you’ll take on the position of Gaia who is the Spirit of Life.

She must navigate different environments to salvage the souls of extinct animals, from whales to deer and eagles. While trying to save them, you’ll have to survive encounters from the Devourers that roam the wasteland.

Anno 1800

Another strategy-related game, Anno 1800 takes you back in time to the Industrial Age when new technologies, societies, and regions emerged.

You can either play solo to build a new world to your design or use the online mode to play PvP or co-op modes.

Police Stimulator: Patrol Officers

Step into the role of a cop as you join the ranks of an American police force and work your way up the ladder.

Players will begin with handling parking violations before exercising the law in much more demanding situations and crimes.

Far Cry 4

This is a re-release for the PlayStation Plus, so many might have already completed it. If not, this game focuses on the open world of Kyrat – a country steeped in tradition but one where violence and unpredictability are around every corner.

Gamers take on the character of Ajay Ghale who hopes to fulfill his mother’s dying wish, but a civil war throws you off course.

LEGO The Hobbit

This is an interactive game from the LEGO series which follows some of the best scenes from the films.

It focuses on Bilbo Baggins and sees him being recruited by the Wizard Gandalf to aid Thorin Oakenshield and his Company of Dwarves.

LEGO The Incredibles

Another LEGO-related game, but this one follows the adventures of the Parr family as they conquer crime and tackle family life.

There are action-packed story levels and there’s the option to team up with family and friends in a two-player co-op.

4 games for PlayStation Premium subscribers only:

In the Premium range, some classics have been released including

Kayak VR: Mirage,

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy,

Ghosthunter,

Daxter

