Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home PlayStation Plus: Game catalog additions for June 2024 announced

PlayStation Plus: Game catalog additions for June 2024 announced

A striking, vibrant image of the iconic PlayStation logo, encased in a bright yellow aura. The purple background creates a mesmerizing contrast, drawing the viewer's attention towards the logo. The overall feel of the image is energetic and dynamic, reflecting the excitement and immersion of the gaming world., vibrant

The newest additions to the PlayStation Plus game catalog have dropped for June, with all the titles being playable from June 18 onwards for subscribers to the service.

These follow several titles released in a bonus round as part of the Days of Play celebrations earlier this month, including Streets of Rage 4, AEW Fight Forever, and others.

The 14 new games arriving on Playstation Plus’s game catalog month are:

Monster Hunter Rise

This action role-playing game is routinely described as being one of the best in the Monster Hunter series and has been nominated for a range of awards including ‘Best Role Playing Game.’

With 14 weapon types, personalizations available, and companions to pick from, gamers can gear up to explore hunting maps to take down monsters.

Each successful hunt yields further materials that can be used to craft or upgrade weapons and armor which is needed as there’s a range of monsters with distinct behaviors and ferocity.

Football Manager 2024

With the UEFA European Football Championship kicking off this month, now is a good time as ever to practice tactics and get immersed in the sport.

In this game, players can step into the role of the boss and experience the journey of building a team, forming strategies, and crafting winning approaches.

Crusader Kings III

In this game, you take on the life of a medieval ruler who is the leader of a medieval noble family. Through strategy, increasing its power and reputation through generations is possible but a whole lot of other considerations come into play.

The role-playing game includes conquering enemies on the battlefield, forming strategies, and using plots and poison to grow the leader’s agenda.

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

Relive the Monster Energy Supercross 2022 Championship along with the bikers and riders as you take on the tracks for yourself.

There’s a range of settings so you can customize almost every detail of the experience too.

After Us

Set in a surrealistic post-human world, you’ll take on the position of Gaia who is the Spirit of Life.

She must navigate different environments to salvage the souls of extinct animals, from whales to deer and eagles. While trying to save them, you’ll have to survive encounters from the Devourers that roam the wasteland.

Anno 1800

Another strategy-related game, Anno 1800 takes you back in time to the Industrial Age when new technologies, societies, and regions emerged.

You can either play solo to build a new world to your design or use the online mode to play PvP or co-op modes.

Police Stimulator: Patrol Officers

Step into the role of a cop as you join the ranks of an American police force and work your way up the ladder.

Players will begin with handling parking violations before exercising the law in much more demanding situations and crimes.

Far Cry 4

This is a re-release for the PlayStation Plus, so many might have already completed it. If not, this game focuses on the open world of Kyrat – a country steeped in tradition but one where violence and unpredictability are around every corner.

Gamers take on the character of Ajay Ghale who hopes to fulfill his mother’s dying wish, but a civil war throws you off course.

LEGO The Hobbit

This is an interactive game from the LEGO series which follows some of the best scenes from the films.

It focuses on Bilbo Baggins and sees him being recruited by the Wizard Gandalf to aid Thorin Oakenshield and his Company of Dwarves.

LEGO The Incredibles

Another LEGO-related game, but this one follows the adventures of the Parr family as they conquer crime and tackle family life.

There are action-packed story levels and there’s the option to team up with family and friends in a two-player co-op.

4 games for PlayStation Premium subscribers only:

In the Premium range, some classics have been released including

  • Kayak VR: Mirage,
  • LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy,
  • Ghosthunter,
  • Daxter

Featured Image: Via PlayStation Plus Blog

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Sony PlayStation expands Discord integration with PS5, simplifying voice chat access. This image features a promotion for Discord voice chat integration on a PlayStation interface. The central focus is a cute, cartoon-style mascot, resembling a robot with a PlayStation logo, wearing a headset. The background includes elements typical of the PlayStation user interface, such as the familiar blue theme and triangle, circle, cross, and square symbols. To the left, there's a visual representation of the Discord app interface on a mobile device, displaying various voice chat groups. To the right, a larger screen highlights the Discord voice chat feature named "Game & Cat chat". The overall design effectively communicates the seamless integration of Discord with PlayStation, enhancing the gaming experience through easy access to community and communication tools.
Sony PlayStation expands Discord integration with PS5, simplifying voice chat access
Suswati Basu
Close up of person's arms playing a video game on a PC, can see a gaming keyboard at the bottom of the shot
Valve faces huge lawsuit over Steam ‘overcharging users’
Sophie Atkinson
Characters travelling in wuthering waves
Wuthering Waves 1.1 – what’s coming in the first big update?
Paul McNally
A striking, vibrant image of the iconic PlayStation logo, encased in a bright yellow aura. The purple background creates a mesmerizing contrast, drawing the viewer's attention towards the logo. The overall feel of the image is energetic and dynamic, reflecting the excitement and immersion of the gaming world., vibrant
PlayStation Plus: Game catalog additions for June 2024 announced
Sophie Atkinson
Taskmaster VR
Taskmaster VR gets a last-minute delay on Steam but the Quest version will launch as planned
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A group of campaigners, with their signs visible as held up in the air. All part of the Communications Workers of America labor union
Technology

Activision QA supplier Lionbridge accused of retaliatory layoffs
Sophie Atkinson15 mins

On Tuesday (11 June) a labor union filed Unfair Labor Practice charges against Activision QA supplier Lionbridge Technologies. This has been brought by the Communications Workers of America and they...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.