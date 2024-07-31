Languagesx
PlayStation Plus free games for August revealed: Lego Star Wars and Five Nights at Freddy's

PlayStation Plus free games for August revealed: Lego Star Wars and Five Nights at Freddy’s

PlayStation monthly games announced for August

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will get Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights in August.

The Lego Star Wars series is this month’s headline attraction and relives all the films in the much-loved science fiction saga across the stars.

Cult hit Five Nights at Freddies joins crowd favorite Star Wars

The brick-building lightsaber battles aren’t the only game that will be getting the pulses racing, as cult favorite Five Nights at Freddies Security Breach has also been added.

The jump-scare-inducing game pits you against the backdrop of the fantasy arcade in the shoes of Gregory. This installment from Steel Wool Games shows off Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex as a survival horror tale where the young boy must survive until the sunlight.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights has also been added as a downloadable title as part of the monthly subscription. The game was developed by Adglobe and Live Wire and published by Binary Haze Interactive.

The two-dimensional (2D) fantasy game takes place in the fantasy setting of Land’s End. The heartstring-pulling, side-scrolling role-playing game journeys through forests, deep underground caverns, and the climactic setting of storied castles.

Subscribers still have until Aug. 6 to add Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us to their libraries.

Borderlands has received the movie treatment in the latest video game to big screen translation. The movie coming from the mind of Eli Roth of horror staples like Hostel and the Green Inferno teams up with Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart to bring the wild wasteland to life for moviegoers.

Image: PlayStation Blog.


