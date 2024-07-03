Languagesx
Cate Blanchett bought a PS5 and Borderlands to get to grips with Lilith

Cate Blanchett bought a PS5 and Borderlands to get to grips with Lilith

Cate Blanchett as Lilith
tl;dr

In a recent interview, Cate Blanchett revealed she bought a PS5 and Borderlands to understand Lilith's character.

Blanchett will portray the gunslinging Pandoran in Eli Roth's new take on the Borderlands world.

Blanchett's husband convinced her to take on the role, even saying, "This film could save your life."

In a recent interview, Cate Blanchett revealed that she purchased a PS5 and Borderlands to get to know the character Lilith.

Blanchett will portray the gunslinging Pandoran in the new Eli Roth take on the world of Borderlands. Roth is known for his graphic works, and Borderlands’ grim comic subtext is a welcome canvas for the controversial horror filmmaker.

Roth and Blanchett will team up again after their recent adaptation of John Ballair’s The House with a Clock in Its Walls. The movie included stars like Jack Black, Twin Peaks royalty Kyle MacLachlan, and God of War’s Sunny Suljic.

Blanchett buys PS5 and Borderlands

Blanchett told Empire of her Covid-19 woes of having too much time on her hands. Saying, “The crazy asks are usually the things I gravitate towards. I think there also may have been a little Covid madness — I was spending a lot of time in the garden, using the chainsaw a little too freely.”

The legendary actor, known for roles such as Galadriel and Hela, said her husband played a big part in convincing her to take on the role of Lilith. She told the movie magazine that he even went as far as to say, “This film could save your life.”

“My thumbs can barely control a phone, but I bought a PS5 and we played each other,” she says of her process to grips with the crazy world of Pandora. Blanchett continued, “I wanted to know the limits of the game and what fans loved about the character. I got really absorbed in that whole world. The cosplayers. The YouTube make-up tutorials.”

Lilith, Roland, Tiny Tina, Krieg, Tannis, and Claptrap are all represented in the Borderlands movie trailer we broke down and what we know so far.

Fans have, however, been left disappointed that the movie has been given a PG-13 rating. The world of the Pandoran Vault and the stories surrounding it are entirely made for mature audiences, and Roth generally likes buckets of gore and blood in most movie adaptations.

Roth has had to battle comparisons with Marvel’s superhero team-up, Guardians of the Galaxy. He said, “I was very conscious of not remaking Guardians. (Audiences will) see the movie, and they’ll see it’s different.”

“I don’t want (audiences) to be like, ‘Oh, that was a good video game movie.’ I want them to say, ‘That was a really fun science-fiction film, period,’” he concluded.

Image: Lionsgate.

 

Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

